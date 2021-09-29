Shreveport City Council Passes Program for Guaranteed Income
The Shreveport City Council has passed a measure to start a pilot program for a guaranteed income. This pilot program will provide 600 dollars a month to 110 families for 1 year. Half of the money will be private money coming from the Mayor's for a Guaranteed income, but the Parish Commission is also putting up more than $400 thousand dollars from the American Rescue Plan funds. all of the families involved will have to live in low income zip codes in the city.965kvki.com
Comments / 4