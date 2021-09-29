Shreveport City Council Passes Program for Guaranteed Income

Did you attend a Louisiana wedding on September 25th? You might want to get tested. This is my general fear pretty much every week. Naturally, I find myself at weddings every single weekend, or around 60 weddings every year. Over the past year or so, I've been incredibly lucky to not have performed at any weddings linked to a COVID-19 outbreak, but many of my friends can't say the same. In fact, I can think of at least nine friends who all contracted COVID-19 shortly after attending various weddings.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO