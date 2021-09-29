CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport City Council Passes Program for Guaranteed Income

By Rueben Wright
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Shreveport City Council has passed a measure to start a pilot program for a guaranteed income. This pilot program will provide 600 dollars a month to 110 families for 1 year. Half of the money will be private money coming from the Mayor's for a Guaranteed income, but the Parish Commission is also putting up more than $400 thousand dollars from the American Rescue Plan funds. all of the families involved will have to live in low income zip codes in the city.

965kvki.com

Comments / 4

Jackie Bell
8d ago

A lot of people are struggling in the city and I need help too. Applied for unemployment 4 months ago and have yet to receive any funds on the verge of being homeless so help is needed for more than single parents.

Reply(1)
3
Robert Williams
7d ago

so, this allows them to say that they gave $600 to families with children who already receive child tax credits.you know, if I didn't know no better,I would say that if they give those families $600 more per month.they wouldn't be helping those who need it most.sense we never know who the 100 families are.that would be $600 per month for 1year.which = $7200×100 which= $720,000.take that and put it to the $48,000,000 that they said the state received in federal funds.that would leave $47,180,000 left.so what happens to the rest of that money?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
96.5 KVKI

Want a Career in Cannabis? LSU Shreveport Has Just the Course for You

The medical marijuana/cannabis industry is exploding and LSU Shreveport is making sure locals have the skills needed to take advantage of it!. While recreational marijuana use is legal in several states across the country, only medicinal marijuana is legal now in Louisiana. Many feel that could and should change soon. The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing markets today. According to BusinessNewsDaily.com, the U.S. cannabis industry is projected to reach $30 billion annually by 2025, despite the fact that it's still illegal on the federal level.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Healthcare Workers Sue Over Mandatory Vaccines

Healthcare workers in Shreveport and Monroe continue to battle mandatory vaccines being imposed at several facilities in the region. The workers have filed lawsuits against Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center, and Ochsner LSU Health Monroe. These challenges say the workers should not be forced to get the Covid-19 vaccines to keep their jobs.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
96.5 KVKI

COVID-19 Outbreak Confirmed Following Louisiana Wedding

Did you attend a Louisiana wedding on September 25th? You might want to get tested. This is my general fear pretty much every week. Naturally, I find myself at weddings every single weekend, or around 60 weddings every year. Over the past year or so, I've been incredibly lucky to not have performed at any weddings linked to a COVID-19 outbreak, but many of my friends can't say the same. In fact, I can think of at least nine friends who all contracted COVID-19 shortly after attending various weddings.
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

It’s Time ! Shreveport and Bossier Will Party Tonight for Night Out

Every year across the country, neighbors gather together on the first Tuesday in August for National Night Out which promotes police-community partnerships. However, the first Tuesday in August, no one around our neck of the woods wants to spend any more time outdoors than necessary, so local leaders made the decision a number of years ago to move the local events to a time when temperatures were a little more accommodating.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy