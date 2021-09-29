Is Your Knowledge Management Strategy Fit for Today?
The return to office debates continue on, even as the Delta variant has forced businesses to push off existing plans. Driving many of the conversations is the argument that the last year and a half provided the final proof that remote working is good for people and good for productivity. The counter argument runs that it worked in an emergency, but stifles creativity by not bringing people together for those much-vaunted water cooler conversations.www.cmswire.com
Comments / 0