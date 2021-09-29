Is Your Knowledge Management Strategy Fit for Today?

As we all know, marketing is a vital part of every business, and the specific definition of marketing relates to efforts that help a company sell its products to consumers and businesses. Advertising, selling, and delivering products to consumers or other companies are part of the marketing function. As a result, we can see that marketing is an essential aspect of a company’s operations because it involves discovering what customers want and then selling the final product. This is directly related to Digital Marketing when the first public internet platform was made available. When Web 1.0 was released, it enabled businesses and organizations to advertise and sell to a broad range of new clients over the internet, including people they had never considered as potential customers.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO