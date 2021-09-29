The Pentagon’s ‘deterrence’ strategy ignores hard-earned lessons about the balance of power
Mike Gallagher, a Republican, represents Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District in the House. The Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan has called into question the credibility of U.S. commitments and the state of conventional military deterrence. But even before the Afghanistan surrender, the Biden Pentagon was already wrestling with increasingly unfavorable military balances of power, particularly regarding China.www.washingtonpost.com
