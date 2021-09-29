The Pentagon’s ‘deterrence’ strategy ignores hard-earned lessons about the balance of power

The current draft of the U.S. budget reconciliation bill includes significant decarbonization measures. The most important of these is the CEPP, a version of a clean electricity standard that uses a combination of payments and fines to induce utilities to shift their electric generation from burning coal and gas to a combination of wind, solar, geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, and other non-emitting sources. The next is the home weatherization and electrification program, which will shift heating, cooling, and cooking from gas-burning appliances to electric ones.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO