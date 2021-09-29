CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

The Pentagon’s ‘deterrence’ strategy ignores hard-earned lessons about the balance of power

By Mike Gallagher
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Gallagher, a Republican, represents Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District in the House. The Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan has called into question the credibility of U.S. commitments and the state of conventional military deterrence. But even before the Afghanistan surrender, the Biden Pentagon was already wrestling with increasingly unfavorable military balances of power, particularly regarding China.

Washington Post

CIA creates new ‘mission center’ to counter China

The CIA is creating a new center focused exclusively on gathering intelligence about China and countering its espionage against the United States, another sign that senior U.S. officials are preparing for an all-encompassing, years-long struggle with Beijing. In remarks to agency personnel on Wednesday, CIA Director William J. Burns characterized...
Boston University

POV: Ensuring Balance in US/Indo-Pacific Strategy

We must advance broader diplomatic and economic initiatives in the region and mend fences with France. The new trilateral defense partnership that Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States (AUKUS) announced September 15 is an important step in America’s plans to “rebalance” its global commitments as its Middle East wars end.
New York Post

Taliban warns US against flyovers as Biden relies on ‘over the horizon’ ops

The Taliban is warning the United States against flying drones over their “sacred airspace,” to avoid “any negative consequences,” even as President Biden has said the US military now relies on “over the horizon” operations to counteract terrorism in Afghanistan. On Wednesday, the Taliban’s Twitter account released a statement accusing...
Birmingham Star

China's participation in CPTPP trade pact can change balance of power in international commerce

Hong Kong, September 29 (ANI): China's participation in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) pact has the potential to quadruple Beijing's economic gains. This would significantly change the balance of power in International commerce and also would leave the United States "increasingly isolated" as stated by the...
Columbus Telegram

Pentagon taps StratCom to lead new US military strategy on electromagnetic waves

You can’t see it, but you use it every day. It’s called the electromagnetic spectrum, and it includes the waves that move invisibly through the air around us: radio waves, microwaves, infrared, light, ultraviolet, X-rays and gamma rays. The military, too, depends on the electromagnetic spectrum. In recent decades, the...
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Nobuo Kishi
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
AFP

Hypersonic missiles: the alarming must-have in military tech

North Korea's test of a hypersonic missile last week sparked new concerns about the race to acquire the alarming technology that is hard to defend against and could unsettle the global nuclear balance. North Korea's test announcement suggested they had much further to go, that the test focused on "maneuverability" and "flight characteristics."
International Business Times

Biden Reveals Nuclear Stockpile: US Has 3,750 Warheads Vs. China’s Less Than 300

President Joe Biden’s administration said Tuesday that the United States has more than 3,700 warheads as of September 2020, marking the first time since 2018 that the government disclosed such information amid mounting tensions with China. In its new report, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said “the U.S. stockpile...
AFP

US troops secretly training Taiwanese since last year: report

US special operations forces and marines have been secretly training Taiwanese troops for more than one year, risking the ire of China, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The report appeared to confirm Taiwan media articles last November -- which cited Taiwan's Naval Command -- that US troops had arrived there to train Taiwan marines and special forces in small-boat and amphibious operations.
Mercury News

Letters: Clean electricity | No hypocrisy | Promoting peace | Column or comic? | Dialing in deterrence | Preserving balance

The current draft of the U.S. budget reconciliation bill includes significant decarbonization measures. The most important of these is the CEPP, a version of a clean electricity standard that uses a combination of payments and fines to induce utilities to shift their electric generation from burning coal and gas to a combination of wind, solar, geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, and other non-emitting sources. The next is the home weatherization and electrification program, which will shift heating, cooling, and cooking from gas-burning appliances to electric ones.
POLITICO

Trump endorsement falls flat in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Former President Donald Trump took his score-settling tour to Massachusetts this week in the hope of sticking it to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. He might have done Baker a wicked huge favor. The two-term governor is weighing another run, meaning a Republican could defy national trends to lead...
Fox News

CNN's Brianna Keilar lectures Nikki Haley on racism in America after former governor said US isn't racist

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar went after former UN ambassador Nikki Haley for declaring that the U.S. is not a "racist" country. During Wednesday morning's "Roll the Tape" segment, which is almost exclusively dedicated to attacking Republicans, Keilar slammed Haley as a "rising star in the GOP" turned "Republican pinball machine," for remarks she gave at the Reagan Presidential Library on Tuesday.
