Overwatch players have found a clever trick with D.Va’s bomb on Rialto that sends her mech to the skies for a punishing play that can devastate entire teams. Heading into the second portion of Rialto, there’s a canal that splits the first half of the map apart from the latter stages that have more narrow corridors. While jumping into the water is deadly in and of itself, players have found a ton of use for the boats that pass by.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO