Peacock is losing its feathers – NBC tries to strong-arm Youtube TV into paying its way
Are you sick of these Youtube TV content partner disputes yet? I know I sure am. Unfortunately, it’s a part of the equation and will remain so as long as a service exists that tries to pull together many different corporations, their offerings, and their nuances. In discussion with ArsTechnica, Google confirms that NBC is attempting to strong-arm Youtube TV into bundling its failing streaming service – Peacock – in with the search giant’s subscription model.chromeunboxed.com
