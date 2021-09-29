Peacock is losing its feathers – NBC tries to strong-arm Youtube TV into paying its way

Comcast-owned British broadcaster Sky has unveiled Sky Glass, a new streaming television and “innovation platform.” The almost entirely wireless television is a large screen that can be installed swiftly and only requires an Internet connection to operate — dispensing with the need for a satellite dish or cable box. The service will amalgamate shows and films from each different streaming service in one place, allowing users to search by title or category without having to log into each one separately, including Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Sky’s own Now service, among others. It will even allow users to...

