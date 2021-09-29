CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peacock is losing its feathers – NBC tries to strong-arm Youtube TV into paying its way

Cover picture for the articleAre you sick of these Youtube TV content partner disputes yet? I know I sure am. Unfortunately, it’s a part of the equation and will remain so as long as a service exists that tries to pull together many different corporations, their offerings, and their nuances. In discussion with ArsTechnica, Google confirms that NBC is attempting to strong-arm Youtube TV into bundling its failing streaming service – Peacock – in with the search giant’s subscription model.

