Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin fires back at ESPN's Michael Wilbon after being called 'a clown'

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fQ2pc_0cBtPxNp00

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin used Twitter to fire back at Michael Wilbon , host of ESPN's Pardon the Interruption, after one of Wilbon's rants about Kiffin went viral Tuesday.

While describing why he's picking No. 1 Alabama to beat No. 12 Ole Miss on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS), Wilbon went on a lengthy aside about his views about Kiffin.

"There's nothing to be proud of if you're college football because of Lane Kiffin," Wilbon said on the show. "Lane Kiffin is a clown. Lane Kiffin has been an embarrassment at multiple stops. Nobody is going to run out there and say 'Yeah, I want Lane Kiffin right there on the logo representing me.'

"Lane Kiffin's a cute little story for guys like us who have to talk about sports every day and we can come in and say 'Ha ha ha, Lane Kiffin.' Lane Kiffin equals embarrassment at some point wherever he is."

Kiffin responded Tuesday night with a few emojis and said he'll pray for Wilbon because life is too short to be angry. But that must not have been the end of it, because Kiffin added to the thread Wednesday morning.

CHECKING IN ON SEC FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS: We made SEC football preseason predictions. We were wrong about a few. Time to fess up

"And way to go out on a (limb) and pick the number one team in the country at home who is a huge favorite," Kiffin tweeted. "How long did you watch film to make that surprise pick? Really newsworthy captain obvious."

It's no secret that Kiffin's coaching history is littered with missteps. He was fired by the Oakland Raiders after two seasons, left Tennessee after one season to take the USC job and fired by USC early in his fourth season.

SEC WEST COAST TAKEOVER: California QBs Matt Corral, Bryce Young lead Ole Miss, Alabama, SEC's West Coast takeover

His career has stabilized since 2014, however. After spending three years as Alabama's offensive coordinator and making the College Football Playoff three times, he spent three years as head coach at FAU and won two Conference USA championships. Now, in his second season at Ole Miss, Kiffin has the Rebels ranked as high as they have been since 2012.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin fires back at ESPN's Michael Wilbon after being called 'a clown'

saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reminds Ole Miss fans, coaches to enjoy watching Matt Corral

Matt Corral broke out in 2020. Now, the Ole Miss redshirt junior quarterback is building off that early in 2021. During the Rebels’ 3-0 start, Corral has passed for 997 yards, 9 touchdowns and no interceptions, while also scoring 5 rushing touchdowns. That big start came after he threw for 3,337 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 10 games last season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Lane Kiffin doubles down on Wilbon's 'earth-shattering' hot take

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s dispute with Michael Wilbon continued Wednesday afternoon as Kiffin fired another shot back at the ESPN commentator’s assertion that Kiffin is a “clown” and his antics would result in a loss in Tuscaloosa this weekend. On Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference, Kiffin addressed the ongoing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Lane Kiffin on what Matt Corral's Heisman candidacy means for Ole Miss

Quarterback Matt Corral is having an electric season for No. 12 Ole Miss. Corral’s performance thus far has resulted in him being regarded as one of the nation’s favorites for this season’s Heisman Trophy. So far, Ole Miss is 3-0 and Corral has thrown for 997 yards, nine touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He has also rushed for 158 yards and five touchdowns.
NFL
