Roanoke County to hold community meeting for Comprehensive Plan in Vinton on Sept. 30

The public is invited to participate in the Roanoke County 200 Plan, a 15-year update to the Comprehensive Plan to mark the County’s bicentennial in 2038.

A series of open house-style public meetings in ten communities around Roanoke County will be held this fall.

A Comprehensive Plan meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 30 at the Charles R. Hill Community Center.

The Roanoke County 200 Plan will express an overarching community vision as well as unique goals for 11 community planning areas. It will provide guidance for public policies about land development, public services and resource protection.

It will also allow decision makers to study the long-term consequences of current decisions and recognize how today’s actions will impact the county for many years to come.

Participants can comment on issues and trends in their communities.

The meetings will include input exercises for land use, housing, natural and cultural resources, transportation, and community facilities. Staff will share information about current conditions and local projects.

Anyone who prefers a virtual option is invited to give input via the website at www.RoanokeCountyVA.gov/200Plan.

The community meetings will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., with two additional meetings held in north and south County to address countywide topics. CORTRAN service is available for these meetings.

The meeting exercises and a survey will be available online starting on the meeting date and through the end of November.

Information about each community planning area will be available online two weeks before the meeting is held. In addition, staff are available to speak or make presentations to groups about the 200 Plan upon request.

More information about the Roanoke County 200 Plan and upcoming meetings can be found online at https://www.roanokecountyva.gov/200plan . Sign up for the email list to stay in the loop about meeting updates and input opportunities.