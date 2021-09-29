CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roanoke County, VA

Roanoke County to hold community meeting for Comprehensive Plan in Vinton on Sept. 30

Vinton Messenger
Vinton Messenger
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e24On_0cBtPbD500

The public is invited to participate in the Roanoke County 200 Plan, a 15-year update to the Comprehensive Plan to mark the County’s bicentennial in 2038.

A series of open house-style public meetings in ten communities around Roanoke County will be held this fall.

A Comprehensive Plan meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 30 at the Charles R. Hill Community Center.

The Roanoke County 200 Plan will express an overarching community vision as well as unique goals for 11 community planning areas. It will provide guidance for public policies about land development, public services and resource protection.

It will also allow decision makers to study the long-term consequences of current decisions and recognize how today’s actions will impact the county for many years to come.

Participants can comment on issues and trends in their communities.

The meetings will include input exercises for land use, housing, natural and cultural resources, transportation, and community facilities. Staff will share information about current conditions and local projects.

Anyone who prefers a virtual option is invited to give input via the website at www.RoanokeCountyVA.gov/200Plan.

The community meetings will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., with two additional meetings held in north and south County to address countywide topics. CORTRAN service is available for these meetings.

The meeting exercises and a survey will be available online starting on the meeting date and through the end of November.

Information about each community planning area will be available online two weeks before the meeting is held. In addition, staff are available to speak or make presentations to groups about the 200 Plan upon request.

More information about the Roanoke County 200 Plan and upcoming meetings can be found online at https://www.roanokecountyva.gov/200plan . Sign up for the email list to stay in the loop about meeting updates and input opportunities.

Comments / 0

Related
Vinton Messenger

Town Council recognizes employees for superior service

Vinton Town Council honored Vinton Police officers and a Finance Department employee for superior service while in the performance of their duties at its meeting September 21. Police Chief Fabricio Drumond presented Certificates of Excellence to Detective Sgt. Valerie Cummings, Detective Cpl. Andrew DiCarlo, and Finance Department Account Technician Paul Miller for actions they took which helped return a runaway juvenile safely to his family.
VINTON, VA
Vinton Messenger

Town hosts impressive, interactive community meeting on Zoning Ordinance

Truth be told, sometimes government meetings can be a little dull, especially if you add in the words “zoning” and “ordinance.”. Not so at the “A Penny for Your Thoughts” community meeting organized by the Vinton Planning and Zoning Department and held at the Charles R. Hill Community Center on September 9. It should become the model for all future community meetings involving planning, zoning, and even economic development.
VINTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vinton, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
Vinton, VA
Government
Roanoke County, VA
Government
County
Roanoke County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Vinton Messenger

Rosie’s on track to complete expansion in mid-December

In December 2018, ground was ceremonially broken by the Colonial Downs Group for the opening of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Vinton. A new building was not being constructed—just extensive interior and exterior renovations to the existing facility purchased from Henry Brabham. Rosie’s opened in May 2019 and became an instant...
VINTON, VA
Vinton Messenger

Introducing the new faculty and staff at William Byrd High School

William Byrd High School has welcomed several new Terrier teachers and staff members for the 2021-2022 school year. Randy Bush is an Instructional Assistant in the P.E./Health Department and assisting in Driver’s Ed. for the first nine weeks. He has been involved in the field of education for four years. He is from Bent Mountain, and a graduate of Cave Spring High School, but now lives in Vinton. He served in the United States Navy.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Vinton Messenger

Town of Vinton remembers 9/11

The Town of has placed a large banner in the gardens at the Municipal Building in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, and American heroes who brought down a plane flown by more terrorists in a field in Pennsylvania–with thousands of lives lost and millions of lives forever changed.
VINTON, VA
Vinton Messenger

Vinton Messenger

Vinton, VA
26
Followers
21
Post
944
Views
ABOUT

The Vinton Messenger encourages letters from our readers on topics of general interest to the community and responses to our articles and columns.

 https://vintonmessenger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy