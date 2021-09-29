CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic Accidents

Some fear boosters will hurt drive to reach the unvaccinated

By Associated Press
WILX-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The spread of COVID-19 vaccination requirements across the U.S. hasn’t had the desired effect so far, with the number of Americans getting their first shots plunging in recent weeks. And some experts worry that the move to dispense boosters could just make matters worse. The fear...

www.wilx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

Why are Covid cases so high when millions are fully vaccinated? Blame the delta variant, experts say

The number of Covid cases being recorded daily in the West remains high, and even resembles earlier peaks at different points, or Covid waves, during the pandemic. The high numbers of cases remains attributable to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant, which usurped previous variants that themselves were more infectious than the original strain of Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Have vaccines caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths?

Viral image: “The vaccination campaign” increased COVID-19 deaths by 175% in one year. Here's why: A viral image that alleges that vaccines have caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths ignores the outsize impact of the virus on the unvaccinated, as well as the large and growing body of evidence that vaccines substantially reduce the likelihood of death.
PHARMACEUTICALS
srdtf.org

Real Side Effects of 3rd Covid-19 Vaccine BOOSTER Shot – Reported by CDC

People who’ve received the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are reporting rates of side effects similar to those after the second dose, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, relies on submissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

OSHA cannot constitutionally coerce people into vaccinations

President Joe Biden says he will have federal regulators make employers require workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or else they'll have to pay for continuous testing of the unvaccinated. That plan raises a serious constitutional problem: The federal government lacks the power to coerce people into vaccinations. The Biden...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Ars Technica

Poll: 71% of unvaccinated say booster doses mean vaccines aren’t working

Over the past few weeks, federal health advisers pored over data on booster doses for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and agonized over setting recommendations for who—if anyone—should get a third shot. Amid their deliberations, they continually noted an undeniable truth overshadowed their hand-wringing: no matter what they recommended, boosters will have minimal impact on the pandemic. Instead, the way to end the scourge is to have more people get their first shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Arkansas Online

FDA OKs boosters for some

The U.S. moved a step closer Wednesday to offering booster doses of Pfizer's covid-19 vaccine to senior citizens and others at high risk from the virus, with the Food and Drug Administration signing off on the targeted use of extra shots. The FDA authorized booster doses for Americans who are...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Traffic Accident#Ap#Americans#Google#Mcdonald
WSOC-TV

The Latest: Washington state to give Pfizer boosters to some

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- The Washington state Department of Health says it will immediately start offering booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to certain people after recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other groups. State health officials said Friday that at least six months after completing the...
HEALTH
NJ Spotlight

CDC advises booster shots for some. Are they necessary, and for whom?

COVID-19 booster shots have the green light. On Thursday, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted unanimously to recommend a booster dose of the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine for people age 65 and up, as well as for long-term care residents and, in a separate vote, adults with underlying medical conditions, advising the extra shots to be given six months after the initial two-dose immunization. It follows this week’s authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, all in an effort to curb the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.
HEALTH
WebMD

CDC Director Expands Boosters, Urges Unvaccinated to Get Shots

Sept. 24, 2021 – CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, late Thursday overruled her agency’s advisory panel to make boosters available to front-line workers. But unless the unvaccinated get their shots, the extra protection will not be enough, she said at a Friday briefing. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

CDC panel recommends Pfizer booster for some people

An advisory committee to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend booster doses for recipients of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine who are 65 and older and those who live in long-term care facilities, at least six months after their second dose. The committee also voted to recommend Pfizer boosters for people ages 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
FDA
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Booster shots available but emphasis still on the unvaccinated

Some Big Island residents who are fully inoculated against COVID-19 with a vaccine from Pfizer are now eligible for a booster dose — although the state Department of Health continues to prioritize immunizations for the unvaccinated. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Thursday approved a series of...
HILO, HI
KDRV

Workgroup recommends Booster shot for some

Medford, Ore. - A medical advisory group for Oregon, California, Washington, and Nevada is echoing approval of the Pfizer vaccine as a booster shot for some people. Friday the Western States Scientific Safety Review Group recommended a Pfizer vaccine booster shot six months after the original Pfizer vaccination for the following groups of people:
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy