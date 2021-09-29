Trump Donor Accuses Corey Lewandowski of Sexually Harassing Her at Vegas Charity Event
Former Trump aide Corey Lewandowski has been accused of sexually harassing a Republican donor during a Las Vegas charity event, according to a bombshell report in Politico Wednesday. Trashelle Odom, the wife of a top Idaho businessman, said Lewandowski groped her rear and one of her legs, and inappropriately spoke to her in sexually graphic detail, including describing his private areas. “I am coming forward because he needs to be held accountable,” Odom said in a statement. “He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful.” Four people corroborated her claims, Politico reports.www.thedailybeast.com
