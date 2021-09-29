CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Donor Accuses Corey Lewandowski of Sexually Harassing Her at Vegas Charity Event

By Corbin Bolies
Former Trump aide Corey Lewandowski has been accused of sexually harassing a Republican donor during a Las Vegas charity event, according to a bombshell report in Politico Wednesday. Trashelle Odom, the wife of a top Idaho businessman, said Lewandowski groped her rear and one of her legs, and inappropriately spoke to her in sexually graphic detail, including describing his private areas. “I am coming forward because he needs to be held accountable,” Odom said in a statement. “He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful.” Four people corroborated her claims, Politico reports.

The Independent

Insiders feared Trump’s kids would make family look like Beverly Hillbillies when meeting Queen, book says

Melania Trump’s chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds worried that the Trump family were “going to look like the Beverly Hillbillies” and would “be an embarrassment to the whole country” as the former first family visited Queen Elizabeth II to attend a state dinner in London in 2019. Ms Reynolds made the remarks to her successor in the chief of staff role, Stephanie Grisham, who revealed the episode in her book I’ll Take Your Questions Now, which was published on Tuesday. Ms Grisham served as a campaign aide on the 2016 Trump campaign. She went on to service as press...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

CNN's Jake Tapper calls President Biden's new poll numbers 'brutal'

CNN anchor Jake Tapper called new poll numbers for President Biden "brutal" on Wednesday. Quinnipiac University released its results from its latest survey which show Biden's approval numbers underwater. The president’s approval rating is at 38%, down from 42% last month. The survey, which was conducted Oct. 1-4, also showed disapproval of the president rising from 50% up to 53%.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
