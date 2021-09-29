The Legendary Gatlin Brothers are Coming to Lufkin in October

Alan Jackson has been living with a degenerative nerve condition for a decade, the country star revealed on Tuesday (Sept. 28) in an interview with Today. Jackson was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease 10 years ago. The inherited disorder — also known as CMT, "ironically enough," the singer says, nodding to the country music-focused television channel and brand — causes nerve damage largely in the arms and legs, the Mayo Clinic explains, and can cause muscle contractions, a loss of sensation and difficulty walking. The Mayo Clinic notes that symptoms typically begin during adolescence or early adulthood, but can — as with Jackson, who was diagnosed in his early 50s — develop mid-life, too.
