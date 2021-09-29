CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

The Legendary Gatlin Brothers are Coming to Lufkin in October

By Danny Merrell
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's good news and bad news from the Angelina Arts Alliance. The bad news is that Steep Canyon Rangers will not be able to perform this October in Lufkin due to COVID-related issues. The good news is that a legendary and iconic group has been booked to fill in that...

KICKS 105

Morgan Wallen Banned From Attending 2021 CMA Awards

Morgan Wallen will not be allowed to attend the 2021 CMA Awards or any of the pre-show pageantry, despite being nominated in the Album of the Year category. The news — as reported by the Los Angeles Times — affirms the Country Music Association's earlier stance that the artist would not be honored or recognized in any sort of way this November, but his collaborative works (i.e., his songs and January release Dangerous: The Double Album, country music's most consumed album of 2021) could be if voters made it so.
MORGAN, TX
KICKS 105

Alan Jackson Reveals He’s Been Living With a Degenerative Nerve Condition for a Decade

Alan Jackson has been living with a degenerative nerve condition for a decade, the country star revealed on Tuesday (Sept. 28) in an interview with Today. Jackson was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease 10 years ago. The inherited disorder — also known as CMT, "ironically enough," the singer says, nodding to the country music-focused television channel and brand — causes nerve damage largely in the arms and legs, the Mayo Clinic explains, and can cause muscle contractions, a loss of sensation and difficulty walking. The Mayo Clinic notes that symptoms typically begin during adolescence or early adulthood, but can — as with Jackson, who was diagnosed in his early 50s — develop mid-life, too.
CELEBRITIES
KICKS 105

Lufkin Business Amasses over 7 Million Tik Tok Views with ‘Satisfying’ Video

7.1 million views on Tik Tok, and over 919,000 likes. A video posted by a Lufkin business has definitely gone viral and beyond. This video is not of something out of this world stupid, silly, or dangerous. No one is riding a bike at the crest of a high mountaintop. There is no dance challenge tied to this. You'll see no pets singing along to songs. Believe it or not, it's just someone doing their job in Lufkin, Texas.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Cole Swindell’s Mom Has Died

Cole Swindell's mother, Carol, has died. The singer shared the news on social media without offering any details. "Gonna miss her so much," he says. Betty Carol Rainey's death comes eight years after the unexpected passing of Swindell's father, who died in September 2013, just as Swindell's career was taking off. The above photo was taken in May 2014, during the No. 1 party for "Chillin' It," the country star's debut single. Since then he's spoken often about his love for his mother and his appreciation for what she provides.
CELEBRITIES
KICKS 105

9 Celebrities With Unbelievable September 11 Stories

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since the events of September 11, 2001, a day which has been forever seared into the collective memory of Americans and the world over — a day of tragedy, of resilience, of remembrance. Two decades on and the stories from 9/11...
CELEBRITIES
KICKS 105

Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Charged With DUI

Rascal Flatts member Joe Don Rooney was charged with driving under the influence following an incident in Williamson County, Tenn., early Thursday morning (Sept. 9). Both the Tennessean newspaper and Nashville's WSMV-TV are reporting the news. Per both sources, Rooney was arrested by a member of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at about 4AM local time on Thursday morning, after crashing his vehicle into a tree on the 1200 block of Hillsboro Road, near Fieldstone Park, which is located just north of Franklin, Tenn. Franklin is about 20 miles south of Nashville, where Rooney lives.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
KICKS 105

Jimmie Allen Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for Season 30

Jimmie Allen has joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars for its upcoming Season 30. The country singer was one of the celebrities revealed during Good Morning America on Wednesday morning (Sept. 8). Allen joins an all-star lineup that includes Olympian Suni Lee, YouTube star JoJo Siwa, reality star...
TV & VIDEOS
