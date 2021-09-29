CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google adds context to search results, brings more wildfire info to Maps

By Richard Nieva
CNET
 8 days ago

Google on Wednesday unveiled a handful of changes to its search engine and Maps app, including updates that give people more context about search results and provide more mapping information about wildfires. One of the changes expands on Google's "About this result" feature, which gives people information about an individual...

