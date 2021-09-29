CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WATCH: Browns S Grant Delpit takes local students on shopping spree

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wYI4z_0cBtMlrI00

An intricate handshake here, a big sidearm hug there, and even some lighthearted chippy banter. That's how Sunday evening started for Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit. But he wasn't hanging out with his teammates—he was spending time with the local community as he made an effort to make a lasting impact on the next generation.

Delpit partnered with The Goldie Legacy , an organization that helps athletes like Delpit in "igniting their capacity to serve others, leveraging their talents to inspire positive change and addressing critical needs which impact the community," and Meijer through the Browns' First and Ten program to take a group of 30 local students on a shopping spree.

The students were all a part of the Cleveland Muny League's Ohio Elite Seminoles youth football program and were taken on a shopping spree to encourage good attendance at school, a hard work ethic, and good character on and off the field.

Delpit walked into the room of kids wearing their special t-shirts with Delpit's name and No. 22 on the back, all excited to meet a member of the Browns. Before the shopping started, Delpit spoke to the kids to encourage them to focus on school and work hard at everything they do.

"I just want to stress to y'all how important it is to be present," Delpit told the kids. "I learned that availability is the best ability so I want y'all to pay attention and focus in school, class, whether you play sports, whatever."

Kids then got some one on one time with Delpit, meeting him and taking a picture.

Some where a bit shy while some showed their excitement, like Neveah, who plays safety for her football team and also boasts a 17-1 record wrestling.

"It was good [to meet Grant]," Neveah said. "I want to play for the Cleveland Browns."

Camryn Justice

Other kids, like a charismatic boy named Rylan, made the most of their moment. While meeting with Delpit, Ryan challenged him, telling him that he could "Moss him," the affectionate term for a grandiose catch made over a defender in the style of Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

Delpit took Rylan up on his challenge in the aisles of Meijer, with Browns cornerback A.J. Green stepping in at quarterback for the head to head matchup, and it made for a lasting memory for both the NFL players and the young football hopeful, who seems to have all the makings of a future star.

After meeting with Delpit, the kids then got to shop the isles of Meijer with their parents and guardians, picking out sporting gear, school supplies, clothes, toys and any other items they wanted or needed for themselves, family and friends. Each child received a gift card for $150 dollars and two special gift bags provided by Delpit and Meijer.

Delpit walked the aisles during the shopping spree, checking in on what each kid was picking out and encouraging the kids and their parents to pick whatever they wanted.

He said that being able to give back like this after making a splash in his NFL debut recently is something he truly values.

"It's great to come out here and give to the community, give to the community, see kids smile, that's what it's all about," Delpit said. "Just from the support, just from welcoming me with open arms— a kid from Louisiana, I'm not from the north, this is new to me—so everybody's been so nice and kind and there's a lot of great people here.

Tuesday's event was Delpit's first in his new home of Northeast Ohio, but he said it certainly won't be his last.

"This is not the end of the road, whatever we come up with is going to be great," Delpit said.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Grant Delpit Gets Mossed During School Supplies Shopping Spree

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit got straight-up torched this week -- but it wasn't on the football field, it was against a lucky kid who challenged him at a school supplies giveaway!!. Here's the deal -- the ex-LSU star hosted a shopping spree at a local Meijer in Cleveland ......
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Grant Delpit gets 'mossed' by kid

While doing some good work in the community, Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit was ‘mossed’ by a local student he took on a shopping spree. The LSU product took local Cleveland students on a shopping spree at Meijer for school supplies, toys, clothes and anything else the students needed. After...
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Snap Counts: Grant Delpit steps up after another injury in the secondary

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' 14-7 victory over the Vikings. — Cleveland's defense lost a key player early in the game when S Ronnie Harrison Jr. was placed in concussion protocol. Grant Delpit, who saw playing time as a third safety in the previous two games, stepped into an every-down role and played all but two of the 67 defensive snaps.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
hot969boston.com

Cam Newton Announces Future Plans

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
NFL
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer’s Wife Tweeted About His ‘Night Out’

Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, was apparently aware of his night out in Columbus – at least part of it, anyway. On Saturday, alleged photos and videos of the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach enjoying himself at a bar went viral on social media. It didn’t take very long for the first-year NFL head coach to start trending on Twitter, with reactions pouring in from the sports world.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
thecomeback.com

New Urban Meyer video emerges, throwing cold water on apology

Monday morning. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologized over photos and a video that went viral over the weekend showing him at a bar cavorting with a young woman who was decidedly not his wife. In his apology, Meyer explained that he was out having dinner with his family but...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Spree#American Football#The Goldie Legacy#Ohio Elite Seminoles#The Cleveland Browns
The Spun

Urban Meyer’s Daughter Breaks Silence On Family Situation

Earlier Wednesday morning, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reportedly called a team meeting. The Jaguars coach was caught on video at his bar in Columbus with a woman who was not his wife. The incident came after the Jaguars left Ohio without their head coach – an oddity in the NFL and elsewhere.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
Blogging The Boys

NFL admits mistake on play that potentially cost the Dallas Cowboys a Week 1 win over the Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 1. Nobody is out here saying that the Cowboys are anything except for 0-1, but after having over a week to digest on what happened down in Tampa Bay (while processing everything that has been happening in Dallas simultaneously) there is no denying it. The Cowboys were very much in that game and could have very easily won it.
NFL
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy