COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to trend downward in Los Angeles County, prompting many residents to wonder if indoor mask mandates will soon be lifted. On September 27 the county’s seven-day daily case average was 1,050 news cases, a decrease of more than 57 percent from more than one month before. During the same time period, hospitalizations and deaths also declined by about 45 percent, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO