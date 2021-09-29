CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doughty, Kopitar confident Kings can end postseason drought

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Doughty has never been one to shy away from high expectations. So, as the defenseman enters his 14th season with Los Angeles, he thinks the Kings have enough talent to make the playoffs for the first time in four seasons. “I think that’s our goal...

