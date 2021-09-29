Maurice Weber gets itchy knuckles despite retiring due to hand injury
Three fights, three wins: Maurice Weber had another successful night as a head coach last Saturday night at the famed Universum Gym in Hamburg, Germany. Ever since retiring from the sport due to a hand injury, Weber has fine-tuned his skills as a boxing trainer and currently works with a small, but talented group of up-and-coming prospects from his home base, the state-of the-art Sturm Gym in Cologne.
