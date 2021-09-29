Maurice Weber gets itchy knuckles despite retiring due to hand injury

Manny Pacquiao’s decision to retire early last week is both good and bad. The announcement was good because it’s time for the 42-year-old to step away. He looked solid in his unanimous-decision loss to Yordenis Ugas in August but he can no longer fight to the standards he established for himself. And he will not have taken a beating on his way out the door, which has been the fate of so many other great fighters.

