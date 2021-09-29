CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Maurice Weber gets itchy knuckles despite retiring due to hand injury

By RINGSIDE
worldboxingnews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree fights, three wins: Maurice Weber had another successful night as a head coach last Saturday night at the famed Universum Gym in Hamburg, Germany. Ever since retiring from the sport due to a hand injury, Weber has fine-tuned his skills as a boxing trainer and currently works with a small, but talented group of up-and-coming prospects from his home base, the state-of the-art Sturm Gym in Cologne.

www.worldboxingnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Justin Thornton: MMA fighter dies following 19-second knockout

MMA fighter Justin Thornton has died aged 38, several months after he suffered a 19-second knockout in bare-knuckled boxing bout.The fighter was taken to hospital following a heavyweight fight with Dillon Cleckler in Mississippi, in which he was knocked unconscious.Announcing his death, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship president David Feldman said: “This morning we were very saddened to be notified of the passing of one of our fighters, Justin Thornton, who competed at BKFC-20 on August 20, 2021. “We join the rest of the combat sports community in sending our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”No cause of...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury claims that rejecting Deontay Wilder rematch would have cost him nearly £70m

Tyson Fury has revealed just how much money he would have had to pay to avoid a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder.The rivals are set to meet in the boxing ring for a third time on 9 October, with Briton Fury having stopped the American in February 2020 to regain the WBC heavyweight title, following the rivals’ split draw in December 2018.Having comprehensively beaten Wilder last time out, Fury turned his attention to a long-awaited, highly-anticipated unification bout with compatriot Anthony Joshua – only for a judge to rule in May that Fury must face Wilder a third time,...
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Mike Tyson Shows Claressa Shields Brutal Combinations

It would appear Iron Mike the trainer is in the house once again. Passing on his valuable knowledge to the next generation. To American boxing legend Claressa Shields no less. A double Olympic Gold medalist and undefeated world champion:. Tyson appears to do a little bit of training here and...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Felix Sturm
Person
Axel Schulz
boxingnewsandviews.com

Mike Tyson Brutally Honest Reaction To New Heavyweight Champion

Alexander Usyk of the Ukraine became boxing’s newest heavyweight champion last weekend with an emphatic display in the UK. A unanimous points decision over previous champion Anthony Joshua now sees Usyk and Tyson Fury hold all the heavyweight titles in boxing at this time. One former legend of the ring...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Vitor Belfort ups the stakes, offers $40 million for winner take all fight with Canelo Alvarez

Can we have one night of fighting where Jake and Logan Paul aren’t brought up, please?. Because it certainly didn’t happen on Saturday night during Triller’s Holyfield vs. Belfort event, where both Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva expressed their desire to fight the Paul brothers. And it’s hard to blame them too much: it’s the biggest money fight for the least amount of effort. As Donald Trump told Junior Dos Santos during their Triller play-by-play, “Pick a nice easy celebrity.”
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Gloves#Hand Injury#Professional Boxing#Boxing Ring#Combat#Sturm Gym
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather joins forces with OddsChecker for NFL partnership

Ex-pound for pound king Floyd Mayweather has announced his latest link-up deal ahead as fans enjoy the current National Football League season. OddsChecker, the leading odds comparison site enjoyed by millions of users worldwide, announced today it has partnered with the former world champion boxer for the 2021 NFL Kickoff.
NFL
worldboxingnews.net

Odds predict Deontay Wilder is a worse fighter than before, not improved

Deontay Wilder has locked himself away, getting into immense shape for the trilogy clash with old rival Tyson Fury this weekend. Wilder had drifted massively in the betting despite the vast improvement to his physique from the rematch when he added excess bulge. FanDuel Sportsbook, which gets listed among these...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Good, bad, worse: Manny Pacquiao made right decision, Olympic scandal

Manny Pacquiao’s decision to retire early last week is both good and bad. The announcement was good because it’s time for the 42-year-old to step away. He looked solid in his unanimous-decision loss to Yordenis Ugas in August but he can no longer fight to the standards he established for himself. And he will not have taken a beating on his way out the door, which has been the fate of so many other great fighters.
COMBAT SPORTS
NBC Sports

Wizards still limiting Avdija due to ankle injury

With a year of NBA experience under his belt and a new head coach with ideas of how to expand his offensive role, there is a good deal of anticipation among fans about what 2020 first round pick Deni Avdija can produce in his second season. But with less than one month until that second season begins, Avdija is still operating under limitations stemming from the ankle injury he suffered in April.
NBA
The Independent

Anthony Joshua is ‘sulking’ and ‘fixated on mistakes he made’ in Oleksandr Usyk defeat

A "frustrated" Anthony Joshua is "sulking" over his defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk, promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed.The now former world champion was handed just the second defeat of his professional career as the Ukrainian put on a show to claim a decision win and the heavyweight titles after once being unified cruiserweight king.Joshua is set to fight Usyk again with a rematch in the works as he bids to win back his WBA, WBO and IBF straps.But for now the Brit is instead choosing for a moment of reflection after a chastening night."I think AJ is humble...
COMBAT SPORTS
NBC Sports

Belt to get X-ray, said to be optimistic about hand injury

DENVER -- The happy flight back to San Francisco came with a bit of trepidation. The Giants lost Brandon Belt to a hand injury during a 6-2 win at Coors Field on Sunday and manager Gabe Kapler said afterward that it was too soon to know if Belt would miss time. He underwent a test at Coors Field but it didn't give much clarity.
MLB
worldboxingnews.net

From streets to prospect a for undefeated Josniel “TG” Castro

Undefeated Florida-based junior middleweight Josniel “TG” Castro (5-0, 3 KOs) has experienced a long, often difficult trip to get where he is today as he prepares to fight for the fourth time in 2021. The 24-year-old Castro faces 57-fight veteran Rynell Griffin, of Las Vegas. In the co-featured event on...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

EXCLUSIVE: Arum talks not signing Usyk, backs Fury to beat new champ

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum, who passed on signing Oleksandr Usyk coming off his 2012 Olympic heavyweight gold medal showing, said he has ample respect for the new unified heavyweight titleholder but does not believe he would have a chance against lineal and WBC champion Tyson Fury, whom Arum co-promotes.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy