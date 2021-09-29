CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Aileron Management Selected to Manage The Horton Hotel

By LODGING Staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, South Carolina—Hospitality management firm, Aileron Management, has been selected to manage The Horton Hotel & Rooftop Lounge in Boone, North Carolina. The addition of The Horton marks the firm’s first management contract in North Carolina and its first independent luxury hotel. Aileron Management was chosen to oversee the hotel by Hospiamo and SPA Properties, who recently acquired the boutique hotel.

