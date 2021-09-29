Texans takeaways: Sunday's game a reunion of sorts for David Culley, Bills DC Leslie Frazier
Takeaways from the Texans' Wednesday practice at Houston Methodist Training Center as they prepare for Sunday's game at Buffalo:. The Texans play at Buffalo on Sunday, and coach David Culley will be going against a coach he knows very well – Bills’ assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. Not only did they coach together at Philadelphia (four seasons) and Buffalo (two), but they were the two finalists to become the fourth head coach in Texans’ history.www.houstonchronicle.com
