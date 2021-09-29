2 LIers chosen during blind auditions on 'The Voice'
Two women from Long Island each found a spot in a coach's team Tuesday night during the early blind auditions on season 21 of NBC's singing competition "The Voice." Bella DeNapoli, 21, of West Islip, made it to actor-pop star Ariana Grande's team on the strength of her creative new arrangement of Danity Kane's "Damaged." Her powerhouse vocals culminated in a high note that had Grande, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend simultaneously hitting their buzzers for her.www.newsday.com
