West Islip, NY

2 LIers chosen during blind auditions on 'The Voice'

By Frank Lovece
Newsday
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo women from Long Island each found a spot in a coach's team Tuesday night during the early blind auditions on season 21 of NBC's singing competition "The Voice." Bella DeNapoli, 21, of West Islip, made it to actor-pop star Ariana Grande's team on the strength of her creative new arrangement of Danity Kane's "Damaged." Her powerhouse vocals culminated in a high note that had Grande, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend simultaneously hitting their buzzers for her.

www.newsday.com

