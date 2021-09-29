Irvin McLain

Irvin Wayne McLain, 77, was born on April 9th,1944 in Long Beach, CA to Virginia and Carl McLain. He had 3 younger sisters, Annette, Marcy, and Kathy. As a young man, he joined the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Germany as a tank mechanic for 3 years. He married Linda Pier, of Newport, OR when he was 24 years old. They lived in Chehalis, WA for a couple of years before moving to Newport, OR. He worked a variety of different jobs, including setting chokers in the woods, was the head Greenkeeper at Agate Beach Golf Course, and he also worked at the Yaquina Head Rock Quarry with his father-in-law, Elton Pier. He was a very devoted father and family man to 2 children, Sheila McLain, of Clatskanie, OR and Steve McLain, of Newport, OR spending most all of his spare time with them. He was a volunteer fireman/EMT and worked as the Fire Marshall for Newport Fire Department for many years. He then became the Fire Chief for Depoe Bay, OR Fire Department, and then the Fire Chief for Amity, OR Fire Department. He was the best grandpa to his 6 grandchildren, Toni, David, Kaden, Alissa, Cody, and Savannah. He was also a great uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.