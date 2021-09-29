CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, OR

Irvin McLain

Newport News-Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrvin Wayne McLain, 77, was born on April 9th,1944 in Long Beach, CA to Virginia and Carl McLain. He had 3 younger sisters, Annette, Marcy, and Kathy. As a young man, he joined the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Germany as a tank mechanic for 3 years. He married Linda Pier, of Newport, OR when he was 24 years old. They lived in Chehalis, WA for a couple of years before moving to Newport, OR. He worked a variety of different jobs, including setting chokers in the woods, was the head Greenkeeper at Agate Beach Golf Course, and he also worked at the Yaquina Head Rock Quarry with his father-in-law, Elton Pier. He was a very devoted father and family man to 2 children, Sheila McLain, of Clatskanie, OR and Steve McLain, of Newport, OR spending most all of his spare time with them. He was a volunteer fireman/EMT and worked as the Fire Marshall for Newport Fire Department for many years. He then became the Fire Chief for Depoe Bay, OR Fire Department, and then the Fire Chief for Amity, OR Fire Department. He was the best grandpa to his 6 grandchildren, Toni, David, Kaden, Alissa, Cody, and Savannah. He was also a great uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.

www.newportnewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

McConnell's shift on debt ceiling fight puts GOP in a bind

(CNN) — The debt ceiling deal proposed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is putting his GOP conference in a bind, with some Republicans accusing the formidable Senate tactician of folding in his standoff with Democrats and others refusing to go along with his strategy. Despite three meetings in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Obituaries
City
Portland, OR
City
Astoria, OR
State
Virginia State
City
Clatskanie, OR
City
Sisters, OR
City
Newport, OR
The Hill

Senate locks in deal to vote on debt ceiling hike Thursday

The Senate has locked in a deal to pass a short-term debt ceiling extension on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) finalized the agreement to hold up to four hours of debate on the debt ceiling extension, followed by a key procedural hurdle to end debate on the bill, which will require 60 votes, around 7:30 p.m.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Beach Golf#The U S Army#Wa#Newport Fire Department#Amity
NBC News

F. Diane BarthFacebook's whistleblower is prompting some users to log off — forever

On Tuesday, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified in front of Congress about the ways she says the social media giant is, to generalize a bit, making America worse. Her allegations helped support a Wall Street Journal “deep dive” into Facebook that reports the company has ignored warnings about the negative impact of its platforms and, in some cases, hidden facts about those impacts from the public. (Facebook, not surprisingly, objects to such characterizations.)
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy