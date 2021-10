JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Police believe that a driver who ignored a red light led to a two-truck crash in Jackson County on Tuesday. At about 4:59 p.m. on Oct. 5, officers of the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries and property damage at the intersection of Laurence Avenue and Argyle Street in Blackman Township, northern Jackson County.

