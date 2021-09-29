David Arquette Stars in New Airbnb Promo for the Scream House

Hype for the new Scream movie reached a new apex this week when the official Twitter account for the franchise started teasing that something was on the way, which many have assumed is the first trailer for the fifth film. To keep the ball rolling and to torment fans a little more, one of the starts of the new movie has high praise after having actually seen the movie itself. Actress Melissa Barrera, best known for this summer's In the Heights and whose role in Scream is largely unknown, took To Twitter with a simple message, writing: "Saw the final cut of #ScreamMovie Y'all ain't ready 🔪"

MOVIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO