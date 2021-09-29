CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Arquette Stars in New Airbnb Promo for the Scream House

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-awaited fifth Scream movie is finally hitting theaters in January, marking the first in the franchise in over ten years. If you're impatient for the movie to be released, there's some other exciting stuff in the works from the cast and creators. In honor of the upcoming movie and original film's 25th anniversary, it was recently announced that David Arquette (Dewey Riley) and writer Kevin Williamson are teaming up with Airbnb to offer fans a unique opportunity to participate in a virtual Q&A and to potentially spend the night in the actual house from the movie. Today, Arquette took to Twitter to share a new promo for the Airbnb event.

comicbook.com

#The Scream#Q A
