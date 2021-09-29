CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twice pose in 'The Feels' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
 7 days ago
Twice released a preview of their video for "The Feels," their first English-language single. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars released a preview Wednesday of their video for the song "The Feels."

The teaser shows the members of Twice posing for photos on a red carpet.

Twice shared a first preview of the video Sunday that showed the members receive an invitation to prom.

Twice also released a "fashion change" teaser for the song this month.

"The Feels" is Twice's first English-language single. The group will release the song and music video Friday.

Twice will perform "The Feels" on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, the same day as the song's release.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group's most recent Korean release, the EP Taste of Love, was released in June.

RELATED PEOPLE
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

