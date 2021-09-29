CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy dies from rare 'brain-eating' amoeba found in splash pad at Texas park

By Rachael Rettner
 8 days ago
A boy in Arlington, Texas, has died from a rare and deadly brain infection he likely contracted from a city splash pad, health officials say. The boy, whose name and age were not released, was hospitalized at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 5, where he was diagnosed with primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a devastating brain infection caused by a single-celled organism called Naegleria fowleri, according to a statement from the City of Arlington Office of Communication. He died at the hospital on Sept. 11, the statement said.

