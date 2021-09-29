Wilson College sports: Warriors topple Phoenix

NEW ALBANY — Tiffany Buckmaster has been named the third head coach in IU Southeast softball program history, the school announced last week. “Tiffany has great knowledge of the sport and has coached at many different levels of collegiate softball, which makes her a great addition to the softball program,” IUS Director of Athletics Joe Glover said in a release. “It became obvious during the interview process that her wealth of experience as a head coach at the collegiate level, her familiarity with the softball community, and her passion and understanding of the mission of IU Southeast Athletics, that she was the right choice at the right time to lead our program. She is a great communicator who brings tremendous enthusiasm to this position. The softball program has a great foundation that she can build upon moving forward.”

CLARK COUNTY, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO