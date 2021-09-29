CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FileZilla 3.56.0 RC1

By Razvan Serea News Reporter Neowin
Neowin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFileZilla is powerful Open Source FTP/SFTP client with many features. It includes a site manager to store all your connection details and logins as well as an Explorer style interface that shows the local and remote folders and can be customized independently. The program offers support for firewalls and proxy connections as well as SSL and Kerberos GSS security. Additional features include keep alive, auto ascii/binary transfer, download queue, manual transfers, raw FTP commands and more.

