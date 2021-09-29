CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star will post their first YouTube video together since they were 'canceled' over old racist posts, among other scandals

By Kat Tenbarge
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eF7D4_0cBtGnGe00
A promotional image Dawson tweeted out in advance of the conspiracy collection makeup launch. Twitter/@shanedawson
  • Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson were both considered "canceled" on YouTube in 2020.
  • The duo, whose eyeshadow palette sold out in 2019, will return in a new video this Friday.
  • Star said they'll explain why their makeup line is being sold at discount store Nordstrom Rack.

Beauty mogul Jeffree Star announced that his next video will feature an old friend, Shane Dawson, who hasn't appeared with him on YouTube since January 2020. This Friday, the two will address why their 2019 makeup products are being sold at discount store Nordstrom Rack, Star said in a Tuesday tweet.

Two years ago, Star and Dawson were the reigning YouTube duo. They reportedly sold out of the flagship eyeshadow palette from their first and only makeup collaboration, the Shane x Jeffree Conspiracy Collection by Jeffree Star Cosmetics, in minutes — eventually earning millions of dollars, according to an Insider analysis of the collaboration's sales — and each received hundreds of millions of views on YouTube in 2018 and 2019. Then, in June 2020, their fame unraveled as the internet re-examined racist posts and inappropriate jokes about children they both made online in the past.

In the past, Star, who has 16 million subscribers, has made fun of other beauty brands that are sold at discount stores like T.J. Maxx, but his Jeffree Star Cosmetics items have since been spotted at European T.K. Maxx stores (T.J. Maxx's European counterpart), according to social media posts.

In a Tuesday Instagram story, Star said that he and Dawson — who has 20 million subscribers but last uploaded on YouTube in June 2020 — will talk about "drama, questions" and "concerns" fans have about their makeup being sold by Nordstrom. In a tweet, Star said he would be "candid" in discussing how his makeup ended up at other stores for a lower price.

Pictures on social media showed a Star x Dawson lipstick that started at $18 being sold for $10.97 at Nordstrom Rack. The listing for the product appears to have been removed from the discount designer retailer's website.

In his Instagram story, Star also teased that he will explain why he deleted his last YouTube video, which was a collaboration with his long-time makeup artist and friend LipstickNick. Critics speculated that Star deleted the video because it received low views. On Monday, Star tweeted asking if he should reupload the video, implying that he deleted it because he had received "mean" criticism of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDfnw_0cBtGnGe00
Jeffree Star negotiated Shane Dawson's merchandise partnership with Killer Merch on Dawson's popular YouTube series. Screenshot Instagram/@killermerch, @shanedawson

Star's fans reacted positively on social media to the new Dawson video announcement, but it drew in significantly less excitement than the pair received at the height of their popularity, when they would each create entire news cycles in the beauty YouTube world by collaborating.

As for Dawson, recent appearances on his fiancé Ryland Adams' podcast have drawn little fanfare. With his most recent interview receiving less than 300,000 views in six days, he is a far cry from his YouTube documentary era, when his videos regularly surpassed 20 million views.

According to data from Insider's 2021 influencer index, Star has fallen over 6% in recognition between April and August 2021 alone. But Dawson had the biggest drop in recognizability, losing 23% during the same period.

Both Star and Dawson have begun the process of moving out of LA. Star splits his time at his cosmetics offices in California and his new Wyoming ranch and yak farm. Dawson and Adams moved to a $2.2 million farm in Colorado where Adams said he wants to start a family.

Read more stories from Insider's Digital Culture desk.

Comments / 1

Related
E! News

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

The beauty community is mourning the sudden loss of Mel Thompson. On Monday, Sept. 27, Thompson's husband announced that the YouTube star had died one day prior at the age of 35. Her cause of death was not immediately made public. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday," he announced in a...
CELEBRITIES
IBTimes

Anna Cardwell Is Spitting Image Of Mama June As She Debuts New Blonde Look

Anna Cardwell looked nearly identical to her mom June “Mama June” Shannon in her latest social media post where she debuted her new blonde look. The 27-year-old former “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star took to Instagram Friday to tell fans that she decided to ditch her purple hair and go back to having blonde locks. She posted a selfie showing off her newly dyed mane and explained in the caption why she changed her hair color.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar Has Reportedly Died

Gabriel Salazar has reportedly died. He was 19. According to the Sun, friends and family of the TikTok star — who garnered 1.3 million followers from his lip-sync videos — said he passed away on Sunday after a car crash in San Antonio, Texas. His sister, Danna Salazar, also confirmed the news last night in an Instagram Story about how much she loved him.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
toofab.com

YouTuber Deletes Channel After Accidentally Posting Outtake Forcing Son to Cry Over Dying Dog

"Act like you're crying." YouTuber Jordan Cheyenne has deleted her channel after accidentally uploading what can only be described as the most cringeworthy video ever. The 30-year-old "beauty and lifestyle content creator," who boasted half a million subscribers and another 100k Instagram followers, disappeared from social media after she was caught coaching her 9-year-old son to cry over their dying dog.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Colorado State
The Independent

Kylie Jenner fans are criticising her new swimwear line for being poor quality: ‘Such a scam’

Kylie Jenner is facing criticism from fans over the quality of her new swimwear line after customers said they received bathing suits that are see-through and coming apart at the seams.The Kylie Cosmetics founder launched her newest endeavour, Kylie Swim, on 17 September, with most of the swimsuits priced at $80, while sarongs are available for $45.While some of the styles appear to be popular, as a few of the bathing suits are currently listed as sold out on the website, many customers who have already received their orders have criticised the line on social media, with TikTok and Twitter...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Dawson
Person
Ryland Adams
Person
Jeffree Star
dexerto.com

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson spark backlash over first collab since drama

YouTubers Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson have been subject to a fair amount of backlash over the last year, forcing Dawson to temporarily leave the internet. Star has just announced their first collab together since it all went down, and it’s sparked a fair bit of criticism from netizens. Continuously...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Canceled YouTuber Shane Dawson Is Back, For Some Reason

A little more than a year after YouTuber Shane Dawson's career imploded due to videos he made in blackface and jokes about pedophilia and bestiality, he has returned to YouTube in a new video with Jeffree Star, who has also been canceled over racist videos. In the video, they will discuss why their popular makeup collaboration from 2019 is being sold in discount stores like TJ Maxx and Nordstrom Rack.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordstrom Rack#European
Shropshire Star

Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe warned over posting ads on Instagram

The advertising watchdog ruled Metcalfe broke the rules when she posted an ad for the HairCybele device without making clear she had had been paid. A watchdog has warned Hollyoaks actress Jennifer Metcalfe about posting adverts on Instagram after she failed to make clear to followers that she had been paid to promote a hair-styling device.
CELEBRITIES
crossroadstoday.com

Rihanna reveals secret to sexy night in with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has revealed her ideal sexy night in with A$AP Rocky. The 33-year-old star has opened up on her relationship with the 32-year-old rapper, and opened up about what she likes from a steamy evening with her man. Asked about what turns her on, she told E! News’ ‘Daily Pop’:...
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Joe Exotic Looks Unrecognisable In Rare Prison Snap

Netflix's Tiger King, which jump-started lockdown last March, became an international sensation when we were all locked indoors to watch the increasingly weird documentary. And now the Tiger King himself, Joe Exotic, has shared a rare photo on Instagram that shows an insight into his life in prison. The photo...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Adele looks incredible as she goes Instagram official with new boyfriend

Adele has taken to social media to go Instagram official with Rich Paul, her rumoured boyfriend, as she posted a series of stunning snaps for the first time since the Euro 2020 final in the summer. The 33-year-old Tottenham-born singer has now 'confirmed' the romance with the NBA agent, and we couldn't be happier for her.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

144K+
Followers
15K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy