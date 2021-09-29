CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron Man Vs. Magneto Is Tearing the Internet Apart

By Blake Harper
Fatherly
Fatherly
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If there’s two things the internet loves, it’s arguing and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So naturally, Twitter found a way to combine the two in a heated debate about who would win in a battle between Magneto and Iron Man, two of the mightiest figures in Marvel. NewRockstars asked “who’s...

Rolling Stone

‘Black Widow’ Is Finally Available For Everyone On Disney+

Before she was ever fighting alongside the Avengers, Natasha Romanoff had a long uncovered history. Now, the Marvel superhero known as “Black Widow” gets to tell her story, with the release of Black Widow on Disney+. One of most-anticipated films of the year, Black Widow arrived nearly 11 months after it was originally scheduled for release. Postponed due to Covid, the Marvel blockbuster premiered on Disney+ with Premier Access, and in movie theaters across the country. Now,  Black Widow will be available to stream for all subscribers on Wednesday, October 6. The film didn’t come without its moment of controversy — Scarlett Johansson...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Gives Iron Man Gross New Armor

Iron Man has a new armor, but this is unlike any of his previous armor. Mostly, it's more disgusting. SPOILERS follow for Darkhold Alpha #1 by Steve Orlando, Cian Tormey, Jesus Aburtov, and Clayton Cowles. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans may be familiar with the Darkhold. It showed up in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD, and then in Marvel's Runaways, and most recently appeared in WandaVision, the first Disney+ series from Marvel Studios and now rests in the hands of the Scarlet Witch. Sometimes called the Book of the Damned, in the Marvel Comics universe, the Elder God Chthon created the Darkhold as a volume of evil magical spells.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MovieWeb

Marvel Sues to Keep Avengers, Iron Man and Spider-Man Rights in the MCU

Disney's Marvel heads are taking action to ensure they're MCU money-printing machine can continue unhindered by the heirs of the comics' creators. Iconic comic book characters like The Avengers, Spider-Man, Dr. Strange, Black Widow, Ant-Man, Hawkeye, Iron Man, and Thor, that have populated Disney's worldwide blockbusters are embroiled in a tug-of-war that have both heirs and Disney filing suits.
BUSINESS
wegotthiscovered.com

Iron Man Villains Reportedly Returning For Armor Wars

As you’d expect from a project that revolves around Stark Industries technology falling into the wrong hands, which forces his best friend into action to reclaim it and save the day, the shadow of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man is going to touch every corner of Disney Plus series Armor Wars.
MOVIES
Stan Lee
Fatherly

‘Venom 2’ Post Credits Scene Makes Spider-Man Grow Up

With the season of Fall suddenly upon us, you’ll be forgiven if you forgot that a sequel to the not-quite-Spider-Man movie, Venom, was suddenly out in theaters. That’s right, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a sequel to the Tom Hardy superhero horror movie Venom. But, this time, there’s a shocking post-credits scene that actually flips everything you thought you knew about how these non-MCU Marvel movies even work at all. Massive spoilers coming at you for Venom 2.
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Black Widow’ on Disney+, a Rousing MCU Goodbye for Scarlett Johansson and Hello to Phase Four

Benedict Cumberbatch Calls Scarlett Johansson’s Disney Lawsuit "A Bit Of a Mess" The debut of Black Widow on Disney+, four months and some change after landing in theaters and Disney+’s Premier Access tier, happens a full 17 months after the film was originally scheduled to arrive in theaters, way back in May of 2020. Whether you found the break refreshing or tragic is a matter of perspective, and thank Stan Lee in Valhalla that three MCU TV series debuted this year, lest devotees suffer even more. This is a long way of saying that the MCU, enjoyable as it is, is starting to consume the pop-cultural world like a great white in a feeding frenzy. We feel its absence intently; some of us have experienced the weird psychological effect where we feel grossly inadequate if we aren’t quite caught up on Loki yet, as if the zeitgeist is our god (and let’s be clear, if it’s a god, it’s a god of mischief). Regardless, as long as we keep shoveling money into the Disney-Marvel hole, the hits will keep coming — and Black Widow, which is a sayonara for Scarlett Johansson’s character and the first of 11 movies in Phase Four of the MCU (sigh? Maybe, but yeah, kind of), gives us our fix.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

What If...? Finale Recap: Guardians of the Multiverse — Plus, Grade Season 1

Disney+’s What If…? animated Marvel series wrapped its (truncated) nine-episode run on Wednesday. Who all was assembled to battle Infinity Ultron? And whose return was teased in a mid-credits scene? Coming out of Episode 8, in which Infinity Ultron emerged as an incredibly formidable threat (and even dragged The Watcher himself into the mix), the finale opened with Uatu dropping in on Captain Carter (in the midst of battling Batroc aboard the Lemurian Star)… Peter Quill (who was being tortured at the DQ by his dad)… Party Thor… Killmonger (just as the Wakandans were hunting him down for murder)… Star...
TV SERIES
#Internet#Magneto And Iron Man#Marvel#Uru#Playboy
Variety

Inside Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Finale, Season 2 Plans and the T’Challa Spinoff That Never Was

SPOILER WARNING: Do not read if you haven’t seen Season 1, Episode 9 of “What If…?” currently streaming on Disney Plus. If there were any question of how deep Marvel Studios was willing to dive into its multiverse, then consider the breathless Season 1 finale of the company’s first animated series, “What If…?” In Wednesday’s episode, the all-seeing Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) breaks his oath of non-interference to recruit alternative versions of beloved characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to become the Guardians of the Multiverse in order to stop an alternative version of Ultron (Ross Marquand), who controls all...
TV SERIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Director James Gunn Has Perfect Response To Facebook Outage

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn took advantage of yesterday’s Facebook outage by teasing the film’s famous undiscovered easter egg. Guardians of the Galaxy features dozens upon dozens of easter eggs that reference the wider Marvel universe but there’s still one that fans haven’t discovered. For years fans have been searching for the mythical final easter egg that is lodged somewhere in the film’s two-hour run time. Director James Gunn has played coy regarding what the easter egg has entailed, maintaining that it’s something that’s just waiting to be discovered.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘WandaVision’ Spinoff With Kathryn Hahn in the Works at Disney+

Marvel may not be done with the world of WandaVision yet. A spinoff of the Disney+ series that would focus on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, is in the early stages of development at the streamer. Jac Schaeffer, the WandaVision head writer who has an overall deal with Marvel and Disney’s 20th Television, will write the script. WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, who reprise their Marvel Cinematic Universe characters in what at first seems like an idyllic family comedy set in suburban New Jersey. Hahn plays their nosy neighbor Agnes — who’s later revealed to be Agatha Harkness, a powerful...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Black Widow’ Will Be Available To Stream on Disney Plus This Week

Disney Plus announced that Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” will be available to all Disney Plus subscribers beginning Wednesday. In addition to Scarlett Johansson, who reprises the role of Black Widow, the action feature stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz. Cate Shortland directed, Kevin Feige produced and Eric Pearson penned the screenplay. The film unravels the mystery of Natasha Romanoff’s past and her path to becoming the spy and assassin she is today. “Black Widow” opened on July 9 after several postponements and was the first movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to open in theaters in two years. It was...
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

Is Megan Fox Officially Playing Poison Ivy in the DC Extended Universe?

Could playing the role of Poison Ivy in the DCEU be in the cards for Megan Fox? Many fans seem to think so after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star's assistant alluded to the potential casting on social media. On her Instagram Stories, Fox's assistant Madison Bigos posted an image of the actress along with a message reading, "poison ivy? expecting a call very soon."
MOVIES
Fatherly

Fatherly

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

