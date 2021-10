CLEVELAND (670 The Score) -- Bears star pass rusher Khalil Mack suffered a foot injury against the Browns on Sunday and was listed as questionable to return to action. Mack was evaluated for an injury in the Bears' medical tent late in the first quarter along the sideline. He emerged as the second quarter began and went to the team's locker room alongside members of the training staff. It was unclear when and how exactly he suffered the injury.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO