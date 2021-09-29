CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Officially Has A New Superman

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC has a brand new Superman after the events of Superman: Son of Kal-El #3. Superman is out of the Justice League for interfering in an international conflict involving a Genesis Fragment in Action Comics #1035. Now, Clark Kent is free to visit WarWorld and free the prisoners that Mongol has captured there. Of course, this creates an issue because there would be no one there to protect the Earth without Superman. However, The Man of Steel has a fix for that, his son Jon Kent. Both father and son have been preparing for this moment for a while. Jon is terrified of his father leaving because of the challenges that await among the stars.

comicbook.com

