Man arrested in Lincoln for stolen handgun, pills

LINCOLN, Neb. — A man is in jail after Lincoln Police found a stolen handgun and numerous pills in his apartment following a search. Andre Johnson, 30, was arrested and lodged in the Lancaster County Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a hazardous drug with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm with a felony drug violation, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of money while violating a drug law.