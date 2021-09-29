CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested in Lincoln for stolen handgun, pills

By NTV News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. — A man is in jail after Lincoln Police found a stolen handgun and numerous pills in his apartment following a search. Andre Johnson, 30, was arrested and lodged in the Lancaster County Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a hazardous drug with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm with a felony drug violation, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of money while violating a drug law.

