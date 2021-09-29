Stigma Free: "Embracing the Journey with Pride"
The mission of Atlantic Health System is to ”build healthier communities and to create a safe environment where everyone is treated with respect, kindness and empathy”. Atlantic Health System is partnering with EDGE New Jersey to proudly offer a three-part series focusing on mind, body and spirit wellness in the LGBTQ+ population. This series will provide an understanding of why language matters, mental health considerations, mind/body connection of transgender youth and the importance of having the support of friends, family and the community … and how you can be that support.www.morriscountynj.gov
