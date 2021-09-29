CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stigma Free: "Embracing the Journey with Pride"

morriscountynj.gov
 7 days ago

The mission of Atlantic Health System is to ”build healthier communities and to create a safe environment where everyone is treated with respect, kindness and empathy”. Atlantic Health System is partnering with EDGE New Jersey to proudly offer a three-part series focusing on mind, body and spirit wellness in the LGBTQ+ population. This series will provide an understanding of why language matters, mental health considerations, mind/body connection of transgender youth and the importance of having the support of friends, family and the community … and how you can be that support.

www.morriscountynj.gov

morriscountynj.gov

Stigma Free: Building Family Resilience Series

Atlantic Health Systems’ Children’s Health, Behavioral Health and Community Health have partnered with the Center for Family Service’s to offer a Family Mental Health Series made possible by the NJ Hope and Healing program. The sessions will explore ways for you, your children, and your family to effectively cope with pandemic stress using creative, interactive, and FUN activities.
HOPE, NJ
Daily Mining Gazette

Stopping the stigma: CTC hosts Suicide Prevention Walk

HOUGHTON — Dozens of community members walked across the Portage Lake Lift Bridge Saturday to raise awareness about suicide and encourage people in need to talk to others. Saturday’s was the fifth annual Suicide Prevention Walk, put on by Houghton/Keweenaw Communities That Care. The goal is to “stop the stigma in the 906,” said Lisa Simpson, Communities That Care coordinator for Dial Help.
HOUGHTON, MI
uiargonaut.com

The effects of mental health stigma among Latinx communities

The University of Idaho and the Office of Multicultural Affairs (OMA) delivered a keynote on Thursday, Sept. 30 titled “Destigmatizing Mental Health Matters in the Latinx Community.” This keynote attempted to break down the barriers surrounding mental health within Latinx communities by destigmatizing the conversation. Adriana Alejandre, a trauma therapist and mental health advocate, spent a portion of the presentation dissecting her own past experiences and how they universally apply to similar groups within the community.
MOSCOW, ID
Safety Harbor Connect

Embracing Uncertainty

I grew up in an era of certainty. Graduate from high school, and college (if affordable), get a good job, get married, have kids, relax into retirement, and live happily ever after. With the exception of heart attack, cancer or stroke, which we didn’t plan, but were not unheard of, we pretty much controlled our own destiny.
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
menlopark.org

Seeing Through Stigma: Together for Mental Health

Our guests talk about their own mental health challenges, sharing their experience, strength and hope for the rest of us. How do we get through a particularly challenging time, when resilience seems so difficult?. Panelists from Heart & Soul's Seeing Through Stigma campaign share stories of their own mental health...
MENLO PARK, CA
palmspringslife.com

Pride of Greater Palm Springs

Keisha D, a well-known performer in Palm Springs, is one of six recipients of the 2021 Palm Springs Pride Honors Awards. Six recipients of the 2021 2021 Palm Springs Pride Honors Awards by Greater Palm Springs Pride will be celebrated during the upcoming Pride Week, Nov. 1-7. The prestigious awards honor individuals for their work advancing the causes of LGBTQ individuals and their allies.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Daily Free Press

Sincerely, Ally: Why is there a stigma of living with your parents?

Over the summer, my three years of dorm life finally came to an end. Finally, I signed a lease with a friend and moved into my first ever apartment for my last year of college. It was an exciting beginning to a new chapter in my life. After all, I always knew eventually I would have to move out of my family home for the last time to continue adulthood on my own.
BOSTON, MA
uga.edu

Pride CENTER STAFF DIRECTORY

Chad R. Mandala (he/him) serves as the Director for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) Resource Center in the Division of Student Affairs at the University of Georgia. He firmly believes education serves as the surest path toward liberation and self-actualization. He can often be found with a cup of coffee, a book, or trying to convince himself that carrot cake is, indeed, a vegetable.…
EDUCATION
Daily Evergreen

Letter from the editor: Ending the stigma

Evergreen’s special edition is effort to help destigmatize mental health including suicide, self-harm, depression, anxiety, eating disorders. I watched some of my staff express vulnerability and share their personal struggles with mental health. Many writers had to interview and listen to sources who faced difficult circumstances in life. Despite these...
MENTAL HEALTH
fsutorch.com

Culture is pride

Sigma Lambda Gamma (SLG) is the only multicultural sorority Ferris’ campus. Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, they take part in campus wide cultural events and celebrate their members of Hispanic descent. Hispanic Heritage Month begins Sept. 15 and ends Oct. 15. Because SLG was founded by Latina women, the nationwide sorority...
SOCIETY
Daily Evergreen

Mental health stigma takes disproportionate toll on men

Despite the fact that mental health is more talked about now than ever before, it seems that men are being left behind in this discussion. We have finally given a name to many of the mental conditions that people live with. I think this has been part of a natural progression in which we as a society try to improve everyone’s quality of life. We are finally beginning to reach a deeper level of understanding about human emotions.
MENTAL HEALTH
paloaltonetworks.com

The Journey is the Prize

My journey to Palo Alto Networks has been a long and winding road, and I am tremendously grateful for having had the opportunity to explore the world and different languages, cultures, and career options before I earned my MBA, spent a decade at Bain & Company and joined Palo Alto Networks earlier this year.
ECONOMY
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Vaccinated Boise woman now fighting 'long COVID'

BOISE, Idaho — From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, April Zaleski said she has been in for the long haul when it comes to safety measures. She wore a mask, kept socially distant, and received the Pfizer vaccine in Jan. 2021. But months later, she developed what's known as a "vaccine breakthrough" case when she became sick with COVID in July.
BOISE, ID
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH

