MALONE — Franklin Academy girls soccer senior forward Emma Hesseltine on Monday scored a hat trick to lift the Huskies over Salmon River, 3-0. Franklin Academy improves to 3-6 on the season, while the Shamrocks fall to 1-8. Hesseltine got Franklin Academy on the board within the first 10 minutes of the contest, while tacking on her latter two goals during the game’s final 20 minutes. The Huskies’ Gina Norcross had eight saves while the Shamrocks’ Mia Leroux finished with 17 stops.

FRANKLIN, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO