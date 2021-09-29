CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: SDA, Matthews, Cormier, Kase & Goalies

By The Old Prof
The Hockey Writers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll report the bad news that Semyon Der-Arguchintsev was injured during the second preseason game. I also share the good news that Auston Matthews made his first practice appearance of the season yesterday. Third, I report that the Maple Leafs...

thehockeywriters.com

kingstonthisweek.com

Matthews' participation delayed as fight for forward spots at Maple Leafs camp heats up

A couple of asterisks stood out when the Maple Leafs’ roster for training camp was announced on Wednesday. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Auston Matthews had one beside his name, given his recovery from surgery on his left wrist, indicating he is...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Roster Complicated by Auston Matthews Injury

When Toronto Maple Leafs’ star center Auston Matthews will be ready to actually practice and play is presently up in the air. On August 13, the Maple Leafs announced that Matthews underwent wrist surgery that week, and would be out for “at least” six weeks. Note our emphasis on “at least.” It could be longer.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Why Did Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews Wait So Long for Wrist Surgery?

During an interview today with Sportsnet, Toronto Maple Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas reported that he still expected his star winger Auston Matthews to be ready for opening night. That’s good news for Maple Leafs’ fans because right now Matthews’ surgically-repaired wrist has him listed on injured reserve for the starting of training camp.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens-Maple Leafs Season Opener Is Missed Opportunity

For the past two seasons, the NHL was, for better or worse, at the mercy of the COVID-19 pandemic. From March to August 2020, Commissioner Gary Bettman and the league’s Board of Governors voted to put the season on pause and resumed in mid-summer in the “playoff bubble” in Toronto and Edmonton. The following season began with strict protocols in place. The schedule was shortened to 56 games from the usual 82, and teams were split into regional divisions to limit travel. This meant that teams could only play those in their division, which resulted in either nine or ten matchups against each opponent. The Montréal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, one set of hockey’s “forever rivals,” played each other a total of 10 times last season, including another seven in the playoffs.
NHL
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Training Camp Line Combinations

After an interesting offseason, the Toronto Maple Leafs opened training camp this week. The Toronto Maple Leafs have now had two days of on ice sessions at training camp as they prepare for their first preseason game on Saturday, September 25th against the Montreal Canadiens. This, of course, will be...
NHL
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: Back to the Grind in the Atlantic Division

Running away with a division crown and never having to worry about not making the playoffs was a luxury the Toronto Maple Leafs won’t have upon returning to the Atlantic Division. The last time the Toronto Maple Leafs played in the Atlantic Division- 18 months ago – they were 19...
NHL
NHL

Training Camp Buzz: Matthews skates prior to Maple Leafs practice

Thornton day to day for Panthers; Zohorna could replace injured Malkin for Penguins. Welcome to the 2021-22 NHL training camp buzz. With training camps opening for all 32 teams this week, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Toronto Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews handled the puck on Friday...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Maple Leafs Sign William Villeneuve

The Maple Leafs have signed one of their prospects, announcing that they’ve inked defenseman William Villeneuve to a three-year, entry-level contract. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 19-year-old was drafted back in 2020 following an impressive QMJHL season with Saint John that saw him lead all blueliners...
NHL
#News Rumors#Game Maple Leafs#The Ottawa Senators#The Toronto Marlies#Khl#Ahl#The Peterborough Petes#The Maple Leafs
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Can Auston Matthews Score 60 Goals This Year?

Toronto Maple Leafs superstar, Auston Matthews led the NHL in goals scored last year, but can he do it again?. Auston Matthews scored at an unbelievable pace last year, but it shouldn’t have surprised anyone who’s watched him his entire career. No matter where he’s played, whether it’s with the USA Development Team, Switzerland or the NHL, Matthews has always found the back of the net.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Early Roster Observations

The Toronto Maple Leafs are well into their training camp now. And, the media is attending. As a result, Maple Leafs’ fans are getting regular updates on what’s going on. Here’s some of what we know. Yesterday, TSN’s Kriston Shelton tweeted that the Maple Leafs had broken the camp into two groups. Then she tweeted out the rosters for each group.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors: Tavares, Villeneuve, Woll & Scott

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll report the good news that John Tavares had a successful return to the ice for the team’s first preseason game. After last season’s playoff injury, to see him back and playing well was exciting. I’ll also talk about William...
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Early Lines: Bunting with Tavares, Ritchie with Matthews

One of the biggest questions of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ early season is who will play the two left-wing spots in the team’s top-six. During the offseason, Maple Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas brought in two free agents as possibilities – Nick Ritchie (who last played with the Boston Bruins) and Michael Bunting (who last played with the Arizona Coyotes).
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Bunting Is a Throwback to Sundin-Era

Here is a tip for future Toronto Maple Leafs’ players: mention Clark, Domi and Tucker. Michael Bunting dropped a few names as a lifelong fan of the team. That’s a fast way to generate buzz and attract a loyal fanbase. But this wasn’t just name-dropping some of the toughest Maple Leafs in recent memory; he emulates their playing style.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Galchenyuk, Nylander, Gabriel & Kase

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share this season’s landing place for former Maple Leafs’ player Alex Galchenyuk. I’ll share a prediction that William Nylander will play on Team Sweden’s top line during the 2022 Olympic Games. Third, I’ll report what everyone knows about Auston...
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs sign Evan Cormier to a PTO

Evan Cormier is joining the Maple Leafs training camp on a PTO. Cormier is only 23, and was a fourth-round draft pick of the Devils in 2016. He has split his time playing in the ECHL and AHL, and has one official game played in the NHL for the Devils.
NHL
mapleleafshotstove.com

Game Review: Kase and Kampf make strong preseason debuts in Maple Leafs’ special teams-laden loss in Montreal

I’m well aware that it’s the preseason following yet another disappointing Round 1 exit in the playoffs, but I can’t help but feel joy as I try to break down my favourite hockey team playing my favourite sport. No, we shouldn’t be taking too much out of these games, but it’s professional athletes in a competitive arena, so I’m of the opinion there are always things we can try to analyze.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ Preseason Opener

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 in their first taste of preseason action ahead of the 2021-22 season. This was the first time the Maple Leafs took the ice since May 31, when they capped off another historic choke at the hands of the same team they beat last night.
NHL
Yardbarker

Surprise, Maple Leafs’ Newcomer Ondrej Kase Not Only Plays, He Scores!

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost their second preseason game of the 2021-22 season. However, some very good news emerged from that loss. Playing just under 17 minutes during that game at right wing was Ondrej Kase. Not only that, he scored a pretty goal in close. It’s a Surprise that...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Matthews & Marner Poised For Record-Breaking Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs are lucky to have two of the best players in the NHL on their top line. Forwards Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are elite offensive players who also happen to be developing into fine defensive forwards as well. As their talent and chemistry continue to take shape, Leafs Nation should expect to see some franchise records broken in 2021-22.
NHL

