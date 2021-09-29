Reynolds, Miriam Bohrer
SODUS: Age 77, passed away peacefully from complications of Alzheimers on September 28, 2021. She is survived by her children, Ron (Diana) Reynolds, Steven (Tammy) Reynolds, Rick (Darlene) Reynolds, Debbie (Randy) Gross, Rob Jr. (April) Reynolds, Teresa (Raffaele Marsocci) Reynolds, Lynda (Mike) Bechtold, Melissa (Nick) Freeman, and Peter Reynolds; her 21 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; sisters, Esther (Charles) Catchpole, Judith (William) Bullard; and brother in law GH Nunn. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert Reynolds in 2020; parents, Walter and Virginia Bohrer; brother, Steven Bohrer and sister, Ruth Nunn.waynetimes.com
