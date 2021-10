Tesla stock remains strong and steady on Monday. Stock market falls, but Tesla ignores the bears. TSLA stock still waiting to break above $800 and push on. While the stock market panic continued unabated on Monday, Tesla shrugged its shoulders and got on with doing its own thing and was steadily pushing higher. The stock market was down and social media was down, well, Facebook (FB) anyway, and the market was in a state of panic. Facebook slumped nearly 5%, Apple plunged nearly 2.5%, Amazon was down nearly 3%, but Tesla was one of the few green beacons in a sea of red. Impressive then, so why the outperformance? Read on.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO