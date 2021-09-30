CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Congress primed to avert shutdown despite remaining conflicts

By Caitlin Emma and Jennifer Scholtes
POLITICO
POLITICO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wabpU_0cBt9OJv00
Sen. Rand Paul, a notorious fiscal hawk, indicated that he wouldn’t object to quickly passing the continuing resolution. | Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Updated: 09/29/2021 03:02 PM EDT

The Senate appears on track to prevent a government shutdown on Thursday at midnight, as Democrats and Republicans wade through last-minute impediments to a stopgap funding bill’s speedy passage.

Senators were close to finalizing an agreement on Wednesday evening that would tee up final passage of the short-term funding package on Thursday, just hours before federal cash expires, according to a source. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), a fiscal hawk notorious for blocking spending bills, also indicated that he wouldn’t object to quickly passing the continuing resolution, which would keep the government funded through Dec. 3.

House leaders hope to quickly approve the measure after it passes the Senate.

“My sense is that we’ve got a lot of this worked out,” said Republican Sen. John Kennedy, whose hurricane-battered state of Louisiana would receive critical disaster aid through the bill. “I always thought we would get to this point.”

Lingering issues on Wednesday included GOP concerns about emergency money to help Afghan refugees settle in the U.S. Specifically, Republican senators disagreed with House-passed provisions around processing those refugees, including language that would make refugees who pass a background check eligible for benefits, a driver’s license or REAL ID card. There are also disagreements over funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, which was nixed due to progressive objections but remains a priority for Senate Republicans.

Earlier Wednesday, Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said Republicans are seeking amendments related to Israel’s missile defense system and Afghan refugee vetting, which could cause the vote to slip to Thursday.

The rush to avoid a shutdown comes after Senate Democrats ditched a provision that would suspend the cap on how much the government can borrow, through December 2022. By extending government funding into the beginning of December without including the debt ceiling, Democrats are relinquishing the threat of a shutdown as leverage in their bid to convince at least 10 senators from the other side of the aisle to join them in voting to take action on the debt limit.



As the Treasury Department warns an economically catastrophic default could hit by mid-October, House Democrats passed a standalone bill on Wednesday night to suspend the debt ceiling. It's another messaging vote intended to paint Republicans as irresponsible and willing to endanger the global economy with a default on the nation’s debt.

The vote came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chided about half a dozen moderates in a closed-door meeting on Wednesday morning after they initially threatened to reject the debt measure, which they see as a pointless political maneuver since Senate Republicans remain staunchly opposed.

The House bill to waive off the debt crisis is doomed on the other side of the Capitol, as evidenced by Senate Republicans’ move Monday night to reject a House-passed package that paired government funding and a debt limit suspension. The minority party again batted down an attempt to fast-track the bundle on Tuesday night, despite a push by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Republicans have refused to engage in any bipartisan action to lift the debt ceiling, with just weeks before the Treasury could run out of money. And Democrats, who are largely rejecting a one-party path that could prove grueling and time consuming, insist they will not buckle to GOP demands that they remedy the debt crisis through the budget reconciliation maneuver they are using to advance President Joe Biden’s social spending plan.

“The debt ceiling is not going to be increased through reconciliation, period. End of discussion," Warren Gunnels, a top aide for Senate Budget Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), said Wednesday.



Because the Treasury Department expects the debt cliff to hit by Oct. 18, Democrats would need to start working out the logistics now if they are going to start down the arduous path of using the budget process to prevent the nation from defaulting on its loans next month. But Gunnels insists there is no need to game out that route.

"We're not doing debt ceiling on reconciliation,” he said. “So those talks are not happening.”

Burgess Everett contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Mitch McConnell is making a terrific case for reforming the Senate

Given what’s happening in Congress, you may be growing more sympathetic than ever to the idea that we just should go ahead and abolish the Senate. While that won’t happen any time soon, real reform could happen, starting with eliminating the filibuster. If it does, it will be because of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
John Thune
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Bernie Sanders
AFP

Democrats warn of looming downgrade as US faces debt default crisis

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer warned Tuesday that the United States was flirting with a disastrous downgrade in its credit rating as lawmakers remained deadlocked over how to stave off a debt default with just days to spare. If the stalemate holds, the United States will not have the funds to meet its obligations to creditors and could default on its $28 trillion debt by October 18, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said Tuesday this could trigger another recession.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Treasury Department#Senate Democrats#Pool#Ap#House#Gop#Afghan
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: What’s Chuck’s Plan B?

BAD NEWS FOR BIDEN — Democrats who were hoping that the monthly $300-per-child checks the federal government started sending to families over the summer would be a winner in the midterms won’t like the findings of our latest poll with Morning Consult. Fewer than half of respondents, 47%, gave congressional Democrats credit for providing the extra cash, and even fewer, 38%, credited President JOE BIDEN. While half of registered voters support the expanded payments (vs. 38% in opposition), only 35% want to make them permanent — an idea Democrats in Congress are weighing at the moment. The payments are set to expire next year. Toplines … Crosstabs.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Why Democrats keep blowing their deadlines

TIME AFTER TIME — In his essay “Advice to a Young Tradesman, Written by an Old One,” Benjamin Franklin invoked the phrase “time is money” to describe the value of efficient work. But in Congress, where thickets of competing interests sap momentum far more often than they lend it, getting things done fast is never easy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WLFI.com

Democrats attempt the near-impossible: Shaming Mitch McConnell

Democrats are trying something that almost never works: Shaming Mitch McConnell into doing the right thing by citing the national interest, historical precedent and governing norms. As the nation hurtles toward a financial catastrophe this month, President Joe Biden is heaping pressure on the Republican Senate minority leader to share...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
POLITICO

Cloture vote won’t bring clarity or closure on debt limit

THIRD TIME’S (DEFINITELY NOT) THE CHARM — Senate Democrats expect to be thwarted again this afternoon when the chamber votes on a procedural hurdle for moving forward on House-passed legislation to lift the debt limit. Today’s vote is on cloture, but won’t provide clarity on a path forward. Republicans will all vote no, but that’s not the whole story as the country careens towards a potential default next week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Bernie Sanders predicts Biden spending bills will pass despite infighting

​Sen. Bernie Sanders defended the squabbling between progressive and moderate Democrats that threatens to torpedo President Biden’s legislative agenda and predicted the two spending bills worth trillions of dollars will move forward together. “This is a long and complicated process, which is dealing with the most consequential piece of legislation...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
124K+
Followers
8K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy