Gov. Kathy Hochul names Mary Bassett as state health commissioner
ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday appointed Mary T. Bassett, the former New York City health commissioner, to be the new state health commissioner. Bassett would succeed Dr. Howard Zucker, who announced his plans to resign when a replacement was named to provide a smooth transition during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Zucker was state health commissioner for seven years under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who resigned in August amid sexual harassment accusations.www.newsday.com
