CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Amal Clooney, Ted Boutrous Discuss Protecting Journalists From Modern Threats

By Ashley Cullins
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k56yD_0cBt8Sdo00
Amal Clooney and Theodore Boutrous. PA Images via Getty Images (2)

Attorneys and First Amendment champions Amal Clooney and Theodore Boutrous Jr. were honored on Tuesday by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and participated in a virtual discussion on modern threats to journalists and recent challenges to press protections.

“It was shocking,” said Boutrous of recent dissents written by U.S. Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch which called into question whether the actual malice standard created in the landmark 1964 New York Times v. Sullivan case is still appropriate in the modern media era. As case law currently stands, public figures must show a news outlet either knowingly published false information or acted with reckless disregard for the truth before proceeding with a libel claim.

Boutrous continued, “New York Times v. Sullivan really is the bedrock of First Amendment jurisprudence in the United States, and to have a Supreme Court justice even breathe the words that it should be reconsidered is scary.”

Added Clooney, “The world is watching, and many systems are inspired by U.S. law in this area. The ripple effect will be felt far and wide if there’s any substantial lowering of the protections in the United States.”

The conversation was part of a virtual celebration for the 2021 Freedom of the Press Awards and the Reporters Committee’s 50th anniversary. The talk was moderated by the committee’s chairman, former editor-in-chief of Reuters, Stephen J. Adler.

Later in the conversation, Adler asked whether former President Donald Trump did any long-term damage to press freedoms through his repeated attacks on the media. Clooney noted that journalists are being imprisoned and killed across the globe at higher rates than ever. “His rhetoric in relation to the media at home definitely emboldened autocrats abroad,” she said.

Boutrous agreed, saying that Trump calling the press the enemy of the people has had “a delegitimizing effect on journalism. It’s caused the public to not trust journalists and journalism, and that hurts democracy.”

Still, both are hopeful that damage can be reversed.

“I think this administration is taking a very different approach to these issues,” said Clooney. “I think America can change the world and if there’s a concerted effort to work with allies like the EU and other democracies I think we can see a reversal of some of the trends and abuses that we’ve been taking about and are still worried about.” She added that it’s time to turn “lofty speeches” about protecting democracy, human rights and freedom of the press into meaningful action.

In a separate acceptance speech, Clooney — who was one of several individuals recognized during the event for her work through the Clooney Foundation for Justice — thanked the Reporters Committee for the honor and for its work providing legal services to journalists across the country.

“I represent journalists facing oppressive regimes around the world, and it occurred to me that some of them may watch this and think, ‘Why would a journalist in the United States need a big organization to protect them, or an army of pro-bono lawyers to defend them?’ But the truth is, they do,” Clooney said. “The U.S. serves as a beacon for all those around the world who believe in human rights and democracy. I thank all of those who work vigilantly to protect those core values.”

Kristen Welker, co-anchor of Weekend Today and NBC News chief White House correspondent, hosted the event, which also honored Boutrous, J. Scott Applewhite (The Associated Press), Julie K. Brown (The Miami Herald), Jane Mayer (The New Yorker) and Laura Moscoso (Puerto Rico Center for Investigative Journalism).

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Trump endorsement falls flat in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Former President Donald Trump took his score-settling tour to Massachusetts this week in the hope of sticking it to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. He might have done Baker a wicked huge favor. The two-term governor is weighing another run, meaning a Republican could defy national trends to lead...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Jane Mayer
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Kristen Welker
Person
Amal Clooney
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Homeless person destroys anti-vaxxer’s argument in six words

A homeless person has been caught on video shutting down an anti-vaxx argument with six simple words.In a clip that went viral on Twitter, a group of anti-vaccine protesters can be seen walking down Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, carrying picket signs and American flags.“Do you see all of these homeless people around?” the lead protester yells through a bullhorn. “Are they dead in the streets with Covid? Hell no! Why?”A man pushing a shopping cart down the street then offers her an answer:“Because I’m vaccinated, you dumb f***!”There is a moment of awkward silence, and then the bullhorn rant...
HOMELESS
Fox News

CNN's Brianna Keilar lectures Nikki Haley on racism in America after former governor said US isn't racist

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar went after former UN ambassador Nikki Haley for declaring that the U.S. is not a "racist" country. During Wednesday morning's "Roll the Tape" segment, which is almost exclusively dedicated to attacking Republicans, Keilar slammed Haley as a "rising star in the GOP" turned "Republican pinball machine," for remarks she gave at the Reagan Presidential Library on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Business Insider

The DNC-connected lawyer charged in the Durham probe says the indictment doesn't even explain what he's accused of lying to the FBI about

In September, Special Counsel John Durham accused a DNC-connected lawyer of lying to the FBI. The lawyer, Michael Sussman, now argues that the indictment is too vague to defend himself against. Sussman informed the FBI of connections between the Trump Organization and a Russian bank. The attorney charged in special...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investigative Journalism#U S Supreme Court#New York Times#Reuters
Fox News

Nikki Haley hits back at CNN anchor: Liberal media ‘can’t stand it’ when Black, brown people praise America

Nikki Haley on Thursday pushed back on criticism by CNN "New Day" anchor Brianna Keilar after the former U.N. ambassador declared that the U.S. is not a "racist" country in a speech at the Reagan Presidential Library. During Wednesday morning's "Roll the Tape" segment, Keilar accused the former governor of whitewashing the "ups and downs of the American experience with racism and the challenges still ahead, all apparently to appeal to the conservative base." Haley said on "The Faulkner Focus" the liberal media "can't stand it" when minorities praise America.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

CNN's Jake Tapper calls President Biden's new poll numbers 'brutal'

CNN anchor Jake Tapper called new poll numbers for President Biden "brutal" on Wednesday. Quinnipiac University released its results from its latest survey which show Biden's approval numbers underwater. The president’s approval rating is at 38%, down from 42% last month. The survey, which was conducted Oct. 1-4, also showed disapproval of the president rising from 50% up to 53%.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Washington Post

The Trump threat may soon get worse. Here’s the under-the-radar reason for it.

The sunny reading of the threat posed by Donald Trump goes like this: Yes, Trump hatched multiple schemes to overturn the 2020 election, but their implausibility, his incompetence and the unwillingness of Republicans to play along suggest there’s little to fear from a rerun in 2024. We should hope that’s...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump intends to assert executive privilege in a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, a move that could prevent the testimony of onetime aides, according to a letter sent by lawyers for the former president. The letter went to at least some...
POTUS
MSNBC

Donald Trump identifies what he considers 'the real insurrection'

Exactly nine months ago today, as his failed presidential term neared its end, Donald Trump reflected on the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol that he'd helped inspire a day earlier. "Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem," the Republican said on Jan. 7, describing the riot as a "heinous attack."
POTUS
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Fox News' Coronavirus Hypocrisy In Scathing Takedown

Jimmy Kimmel called out Fox News for pushing anti-vaxxer talking points and coronavirus misinformation to the public while getting vaccinated themselves behind the scenes and enforcing pandemic safety protocols in their offices. Kimmel pointed to a new report from progressive watchdog group Media Matters that finds the right-wing network undermined...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy