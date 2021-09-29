CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FOX2Now

New Burn Book game celebrates ‘Mean Girls’ Day on October 3

By Monica Ryan
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mean Girls Day is on Sunday, October 3 and now fans of the movie can play a game inspired by one of the most iconic props in the film. Mean Girls: The Party Game allows players to write in the Burn Book. Each player writes their name on a page of the Burn Book. It then gets passed around and each player secretly answers one question about each friend. Keep passing the book around until all of the questions about each player have been answered. Some of the questions tie back to the movie like:

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Rebel Girls celebrates real-life stories of #BlackGirlMagic with new book

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — A new book is shining a light on barrier-breaking Black women from around the world -- with stunning illustrations by 60 Black women and non-binary artists. Editor Lilly Workneh and the originator of #BlackGirlMagic CaShawn Thompson discussed 'Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Real-Life Tales of Black Girl Magic.'
WASHINGTON, DC
case.edu

Film showing: Mean Girls

All members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to join the CWRU Film Society and Phi Sigma Rho in viewing Mean Girls Sunday, Oct. 3, at Strosacker Auditorium. Showtimes will take place at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink to the event....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Game#Mean Girls
K945

Why Did October 1st Become a Day We Celebrate Black Dogs?

My dog Olive was the only black Shorkie born in her litter so she sat around much longer than her littermates waiting for a home. I got her at a discounted price and she was perfect for me. We are approaching 11 years of adventure together and I can't picture any other dog child in my life right now.
PETS
PennLive.com

‘Mean Girls’ Day is Oct. 3: ‘The limit does not exist’ for ‘fetch’ apparel, decor and party favors to buy

“Mean Girls” Day is Sunday, Oct. 3. The special day comes from a line in the cult-classic film when Aaron asks Cady what day it is and she answers, “October 3rd.”. The film debuted in 2004 and has dozens of quotable lines. It stars Lindsey Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, Tim Meadows, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.
SHOPPING
Time Out Global

Save 99% on pink hotel rooms in London for Mean Girls Day

Anyone born in the Nineties will know the significance of October 3. It's been christened Mean Girls Day since 2004, the year Tina Fey's teen comedy became an instant cult classic. If you're over the age of 35, let us explain. The date relates to when Lindsay Lohan's misfit protagonist, Cady Heron, speaks to her conventionally dishy love interest, Aaron Samuels. He asks what day it is. She replies with 'It's October 3rd'. And thus, with three words, a million memes and an unofficial holiday was born.
LIFESTYLE
Distractify

"On October Third, He Asked What Day It Was" — 'Mean Girls' Day Is so Fetch on TikTok

In pop culture, movie moments that seem insignificant can quickly become cultural touchstones. That's exactly what happened to the 2004 movie Mean Girls. During the movie, Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) has a crush on high school hottie Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), who asks her for the date in class. Cady responds, "It's October third," and thus, Mean Girls Day was born!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
32K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy