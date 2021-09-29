New Burn Book game celebrates ‘Mean Girls’ Day on October 3

Mean Girls Day is on Sunday, October 3 and now fans of the movie can play a game inspired by one of the most iconic props in the film. Mean Girls: The Party Game allows players to write in the Burn Book. Each player writes their name on a page of the Burn Book. It then gets passed around and each player secretly answers one question about each friend. Keep passing the book around until all of the questions about each player have been answered. Some of the questions tie back to the movie like: