D.J. Augustin is happy to be Rockets' old man

GALVESTON — For the Rockets’ oldest player, there is a role in being an example for a team crowded with teenagers. That is not D.J. Augustin’s only job. The attention will go to young guards Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green and Josh Christopher. The Rockets’ future will be tied to how they, and others, develop. But there also will be times in games when things get out of whack, when young players go through growing pains and Augustin’s experience serves a more obvious purpose than how to behave like a professional behind the scenes.