CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Google Lens is coming to Chrome on the desktop

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 8 days ago

You no longer have to point your phone at your computer screen if you want to use Google Lens on your computer. As part of a string of updates, Google has revealed that Lens will be available for Chrome on the desktop in the "coming months." You just have to right-click on a website, choose to search with Lens and select the part of the page you want to examine. After that, you'll get results relating to the content you highlighted. Needless to say, that could be helpful if you're trying to identify an animal or a hot new jacket.

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Disable these Windows 10 settings right now

Windows 11 may be on the way, but more than 1 billion people are still using Windows 10 -- and many have no idea about the default settings that collect information, make you see more ads and notifications and may be slowing down your device. (It will be free to upgrade to Windows 11 if you're already using Windows 10 -- here's how to download Windows 10 free if you haven't already. And here's how to tell if you can upgrade to Windows 11.)
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

You wont believe how cheap this 65-inch QLED 4K TV is today

If you’re in the market for a brand new big-screen TV, then look no further than this incredible offer on the 65-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV, which sees it on sale now at Best Buy for $700, marked down from its regular price of $800 for a savings of $100 — one of the best 65-inch TV deals we’ve seen in a while.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Best laptops 2021: High-performance devices for working from home or gaming on the go

The best laptop is the one that does what you need it to, and in 2021 you have the widest ever selection of brands, styles, prices and form factors to choose from.Maybe you’re working from home and – having considered and rejected the idea of dragging your desk onto the balcony – decided you want a fast and long-lasting laptop for tackling emails and taking Zoom calls in the sun. Perhaps your faithful old laptop has gone to the big blue screen in the sky and you’re finally ready to move on. Or you might be a student in search...
COMPUTERS
Android Central

How to enable quote cards in Google Chrome

How often have you wished you could quote something cool you found on the internet to a friend? Sure you can copy and paste it, but that takes away the literary effect. There is a cool quote card feature in Chrome Beta that allows you to create and share quote cards. Here's how you can enable quote cards in Google Chrome Beta.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Google Lens#Google App#Google Shopping#Googlelens
bleepingcomputer.com

Google: Manifest V2 Chrome extensions to stop working in 2023

Google has shared the phase-out timeline for Manifest V2 Chrome extensions and its plans to bring Manifest V3 to full feature parity. Extension capabilities are restricted using a mechanism called extension manifest. Google made available the new version, Manifest V3, when Chrome 88 was announced earlier this year. Google first...
INTERNET
gamepressure.com

Google Chrome 94 Introduces Controversial AFK Detection

Chrome browser is introducing a feature that many may see as another level of surveillance. The new API that detects user inactivity takes into account much more data. Google is expanding its ability to monitor user activity in the Chrome 94 browser. It's no secret that web browsers track our...
TECHNOLOGY
theregister.com

Google sets burial date for legacy Chrome Extensions

Google this month said Chrome browser extensions written under its Manifest V2 specification will stop working in January 2023. Thereafter, only Manifest V3 extensions will be supported in Chrome, a change that critics fear will hobble the add-ons and make them little more than toys. "Years in the making, Manifest...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
xda-developers

Get the excellent Samsung Galaxy A52 5G for only $400 ($100 off)

The Galaxy A52 is one of Samsung’s best phones at the moment, especially in the United States. The phone includes many of the features you’d expect on a flagship device, like a 120Hz screen and 5G connectivity, but at a lower price of $500. However, the Galaxy A52 5G is now on sale at Amazon for $499.99, a savings of $100 from the usual price. That’s a heck of a deal for the hardware and software on offer.
CELL PHONES
GAMINGbible

Ad Blockers May Soon Be Dead On Google Chrome

Many of us have used an ad blocker from time to time. Sometimes ads are just a pain in our backsides and when we just want to be able to see the information we need or the video we want to watch, it feels better to just get rid of ads completely. It's not ideal because it harms the creator of the article or the video we're consuming but that's a personal choice for users to make. However, that might not be the case for much longer as upcoming Google Chrome changes might mean the death of ad blockers.
INTERNET
mspoweruser.com

Google is working on per-website auto-darkening for Chrome for Android

Google Chrome for Android lets you automatically darken websites but the setting is system-wide for all websites you browse. This may not be ideal however, and Google is working on a way to make this setting per-website instead. In Chrome Canary for Android there is a new section in the...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

Google Chrome Logging You Out? Here's How to Fix the Problem

Wouldn't it be annoying to have to re-enter your credentials every time you open the Chrome Browser? Certainly. While Chrome is known for its speed, simplicity, and usability, you may encounter certain bugs. One common issue you may experience in Chrome is when the browser logs you out every time...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

How to take a full page screenshot in Google Chrome for Android

Google has updated the Chrome browser for Android with version 94 which brings some new features. One of the more interesting features currently hidden behind a feature flag is the ability to take full-page screenshots. If you’re on a webpage that can scroll down and you want to capture the entire contents of the page, you will now be able to do so on this version of Chrome. A lot of smartphone makers include the ability to take scrolling screenshots on their custom UIs, and Android 12 also has the feature built-in. But if you don’t have it on your phone by default, you can now use this feature in Chrome.
CELL PHONES
Ghacks Technology News

Best 10 Google Chrome Extensions for Students

Google Chrome has many extensions geared towards helping students study more effectively. However, among the hundreds available, which are the best?. No more sitting at a desk with hundreds of books opened at various pages around you, with you having to keep track of all the multiple parts in the books so that you can reference back to them when needed. Most studying these days takes place in the browser. You can use the browser to gather more information about the topics you are studying, researching projects, and much more.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Guide

Chrome on desktop gets emergency patch to prevent hacker attack — what to do

It's time to update desktop Google Chrome once again. Google released an emergency patch on Friday (Sept. 24) to fix a single "zero-day" flaw that's currently out in the wild. To update to the new version, Chrome 94.0.4606.61 for Windows, Mac and Linux, it's often enough to just close Chrome and then launch it again. Some Linux distributions need to wait for the next omnibus update package, however.
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

Fix White or blank Screen issue in Google Chrome

In this article, we will be discussing how you can fix the error where Google Chrome launches with a white or a blank screen. Commonly known as the WSOD (White Screen of Death), it is not as concerning as issues like BSOD, and can be fixed by tweaking a few areas of your browser settings. The most common reasons behind this issue are corrupted cache files, incompatible extensions, and hardware acceleration, so our solutions are going to be directed at solving them as well.
COMPUTERS
Phandroid

Soon Chrome for Android can load desktop versions of websites by default

There is obviously a reason why websites have slightly different designs on mobile versus the desktop. This is because smaller screens on our phones compared to monitors means that certain UI elements need to be changed so that it works better on phones, and how some aspects of the interface needs to be optimized for touch input versus a mouse.
CELL PHONES
Las Vegas Herald

Google Chrome Users can Now Enjoy DemoAir Completely Free

Vancouver, Canada- DemoAir, a popular screen recording solution developed by Wondershare, is now available for free. It is one of the most resourceful Google Chrome extensions that can record a system's screen or webcam. The recording tool can also be integrated with numerous other platforms and provides a lightweight user-friendly experience.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy