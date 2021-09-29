CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Macbeths just keep on coming.

By Dan Sheehan
Literary Hub
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMacbeths, it would seem, are like busses: you wait forever for the right one to arrive and then two round the corner at once. Barely a week on from the release of the first teaser trailer for Joel Coen’s upcoming A24 film The Tragedy of Macbeth (which stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as the villainous couple), Barbara Broccoli (the all-powerful Bond franchise producer) today announced that the Scottish play is returning to Broadway in the spring, and it’s packing some major star power. Just look at the poster:

lithub.com

