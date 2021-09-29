CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Equity Prime Mortgage Adds Julian Sado to Its Executive Team

By Eric C. Peck
themreport.com
 8 days ago

Has named Julian Sado to its executive team as EVP of Leadership and Development, as he will lead the company in formal and informal leadership development. "We can have the most skilled and innovative minds on our team, but if they aren't supported through a strong culture, it's just a waste of resources,” said EPM CEO Eddy Perez, CMB. “Leaders can be born, but they can also be developed. With Sado, we have the ability to elevate and empower others in a way that hasn't been done before in this industry.”

themreport.com

