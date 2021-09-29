CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FBI Offering $5,000 Reward For Information Leading To Recovery Of Stolen Gun

By Meghan Schiller
 7 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An FBI agent came back to find his car missing from its parking spot in Schenley Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Now, the FBI Office in Pittsburgh hopes a $5,000 reward will help recover the agent’s stolen Glock 19.

The FBI said someone stole the agent’s unmarked black Ford Explorer on Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Police later found the SUV ditched in the Hill District near Wylie Avenue. KDKA was the only news station there as police searched the vehicle, but the search failed to turn up the agent’s service weapon.

The FBI won’t release many details, including how the criminal gained access to the missing vehicle in the first place or if the agent will face any disciplinary action for the missing weapon.

“I think it’s really unfortunate that it sounds that criminals are looking out for people that are working out and trying to steal their stuff,” Greenfield resident Kevin May said. “I think that maybe they need some more cameras up here, lights or something, because a lot of people work out here at night and in the evenings.”

The FBI is now offering the reward for any tips that can lead to the recovery of the gun.

“The FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force, in partnership with Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, are devoting significant resources to locate the weapon, and remove it from the possession of the untrained individual(s) who may have it,” the FBI said in a press release Wednesay.

Anyone with information should call FBI Pittsburgh immediately at 412-432-4000 .

