CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

NLRB: College football players are employees, can unionize

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Blade
The Blade
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3crN1F_0cBt4yY600

College football players and some other athletes in revenue-producing sports are employees of their schools, the National Labor Relations Board said in a memo Wednesday that would allow players at private universities to unionize and otherwise negotiate over their working conditions.

NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo also threatened action against schools, conferences and the NCAA if they continue to use the term “student-athlete,” saying that it was created to obscure the employment relationship with college athletes and discourage them from pursuing their rights.

“The freedom to engage in far-reaching and lucrative business enterprises makes players at academic institutions much more similar to professional athletes who are employed by a team to play a sport, while simultaneously pursuing business ventures to capitalize on their fame and increase their income,” the memo said.

Neither the NCAA nor representatives for the five largest athletic conferences immediately responded to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The nine-page NLRB memo revisited a case involving Northwestern football players who were thwarted from forming a union when the board in 2015 said that taking their side “would not promote stability in labor relations.”

Abruzzo’s memo noted that much has changed since the then, including a unanimous Supreme Court decision this year that lifted restrictions on some forms of compensation for college athletes.

Abruzzo also noted that players across the country had engaged in collective action following the killing of George Floyd — actions that “directly concerns terms and conditions of employment, and is protected concerted activity.”

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

What’s Next After Alston and NIL? College Football Players as Employees?

On Feb. 20, 2015, Peter Sung Ohr, regional director of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), issued an unexpected decision, ruling that scholarship players on Northwestern University’s football team were employees under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), and as such, had the right to form a union. While only applicable to private universities, the decision sent shockwaves through college athletics. If upheld, scholarship football players would be able to collectively bargain the terms of their employment, such as compensation, working hours, health care benefits, and paid time-off. This of course would not only directly conflict with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) rules prohibiting pay for play, but significantly undercut the entire concept of amateurism in college sports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTVU FOX 2

NLRB says college football players, some other athletes can unionize

NCAA adopts interim name, image, likeness policy | NewsNOW from FOX. College football players and some other athletes in revenue-producing sports are employees of their schools, the National Labor Relations Board said in a memo Wednesday that would allow players at private universities to unionize and otherwise negotiate over their working conditions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox5ny.com

NLRB says college football players, some other athletes can unionize

NCAA adopts interim name, image, likeness policy | NewsNOW from FOX. College football players and some other athletes in revenue-producing sports are employees of their schools, the National Labor Relations Board said in a memo Wednesday that would allow players at private universities to unionize and otherwise negotiate over their working conditions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy