The Last Friend review — Barking up the right tree
As a general rule, I don’t care much for tower defense games. The Last Friend is a combination tower defense and beat ’em up, set on multiple lanes like Guardian Heroes or Streets of Fury. Well, those are just beat ’em ups, but you get the point. I didn’t expect to get much out of the game and, while it’s often too easy and I wish it had some options for tough post-game play, I got a lot of enjoyment out of this one. The combat’s great, the abilities are fun, and the visuals are cute, adding up to an enjoyable experience, even if you’re not crazy about dogs.www.pcinvasion.com
