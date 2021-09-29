CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Last Friend review — Barking up the right tree

By Andrew Farrell
pcinvasion.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a general rule, I don’t care much for tower defense games. The Last Friend is a combination tower defense and beat ’em up, set on multiple lanes like Guardian Heroes or Streets of Fury. Well, those are just beat ’em ups, but you get the point. I didn’t expect to get much out of the game and, while it’s often too easy and I wish it had some options for tough post-game play, I got a lot of enjoyment out of this one. The combat’s great, the abilities are fun, and the visuals are cute, adding up to an enjoyable experience, even if you’re not crazy about dogs.

www.pcinvasion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

The Last Friend is a tower defense game about dogs with turrets

These bad dudes wanted to hurt my dogs. What other motivation could I possibly need to beat the snot out of them? Fortunately, I was armed with some slick punching combinations, and had a wall of turrets … manned by chihuahuas. The Last Friend, by El Salvador-based developer Stonebot Studios,...
PETS
screenanarchy.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Review: CANNON ARM AND THE ARCADE QUEST, With Friends Like These

What transforms an ordinary human being into a superhero?. The film makes its U.S. premiere at Fantastic Fest. Taciturn to a fault, Kim may not talk very much, but over the years, he has endeared himself to a group of friends who are intensely loyal to the slender, friendly fellow with an uncanny ability to play a videogame for an amazing number of hours on a single coin.
VIDEO GAMES
fingerguns.net

A Juggler’s Tale Review (PS5) – Step Right Up!

A Juggler’s Tale is an atmospheric puzzle platformer side scroller that finds Abby, a circus juggler held tightly by the strings of her ringmaster. The Finger Guns Review. I’ve always loved the circus, even as a kid. They don’t tell you when you are kid about the part where they used to lock up elephants and treat them badly. Of course, it’s a bit reductionist to assume that still happens now with every circus. But it certainly does but the shiver in your spine.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Industria review — Reaching for the Skynet

Robots sure have a lot of uprisings in fiction, don’t they? Industria is the latest game to have players get near automatons. This time, it’s a short-ish first-person shooter with a strong focus on story, along with some puzzle elements. Well, at the beginning anyway. Although it was mainly put together by a couple of people, it’s actually really solid. It lacks polish and ends on a pretty jarring cliffhanger, but I had a good time fighting my way through robots in this game. Where else can you hit bots with a pickax?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barking#Two Dogs#The Last Friend
pcinvasion.com

Jett: The Far Shore review — The final leap

Jett: The Far Shore is the rare kind of game that managed to surprise an old, jaded player like myself. I first took it as both an exploration and narrative game. And it certainly is both of those, but it’s also something more. Jett is a story of humanity and its place in the vast universe, told through the experiences of a handful of scouts who left behind their home and everyone they’ve known and loved. Lured by a signal called the ‘hymnwave,’ they travel through the vastness of space to reach an ocean world of myth: ‘the far shore,’ a place of mystery and danger.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Alan Wake Remastered tech review — The Dark Half

Alan Wake Remastered is now out on PC almost ten entire years after the original debuted on the platform. It brings with it upgraded character models, textures, and lightning. As it’s a better-looking game, you might not be able to run it quite as well as you were the last time around. We’re going to look at what this new release’s PC options are, as well as compare what sort of differences they make. Let’s look at the specs, shall we?
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Demon Turf preview — Look at what the bats dragged in

I love 3D platformers a little too much. The genre is mostly dead and, hell, when we do get games, the controls aren’t always there. I got to get an early look at Demon Turf though, and I am more than happy to say that the controls are phenomenal. I poked around the game’s first world and hub and have been getting a pretty good feel for it. It’s aiming to come out later this year and, if you’re in the market for the next big 3D platformer, I think you may be quite pleased with what these sprites are up to.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Lemnis Gate review — 4D chess with guns

Lemnis Gate from Canadian developer Ratloop Games reimagines the move-counter-move approach to turn-based combat as a free-flowing first-person shooter with time loop mechanics, set in colorful arenas across the galaxy. It’s a tough game, but that only makes it all the more rewarding when you’re able to eke out a victory.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
pcinvasion.com

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan review — A tale of friendship

In the earlier years of the games industry, games marketed at kids were often terrible. This was especially true once licensed products, like the infamous E.T game on Atari 2600, began to surface. The sheer amount of shovelware at the time was almost impressive. Thankfully, in recent years we’ve seen these games largely phased out by quality products led by talented indie developers. And no game is more proof of that than Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Succubus — Quick tips for new eviscerators

Succubus is out today and brings with it hours of sheer violence and some truly distasteful content. There’s a lot to keep your eyes peeled for, so here are some Succubus tips to chop in half in front of your friends. Here’s an extra short one: if all else fails, hit it ’til it dies.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Humble Bundle October Choice games include Katana Zero and Amnesia Rebirth

It’s a brand new month, and it’s a special month at that. It’s spooky season! The month of Halloween comes with ghosts and zombies galore, and a few games in October’s Humble Bundle Choice might just give you a fright. Unfortunately, there’s not a huge amount of scary games to find in this month’s package, but that’s OK. Hidden gems like Katana Zero help make October a worthwhile investment, alongside the scary Amnesia: Rebirth.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Jack Axe review — Not axing a lot

Jack Axe mostly seems like a trollhard game. You know the ones. The games that are clearly designed to make you rage constantly based on BS. While certain sections do hit that metric from time to time, this isn’t that hard of a game. It’s a very short title that can be completed in under four hours and it’s pretty simple, but I had a good time with this one. Between the solid level design, excellent controls, and challenging gameplay, there are plenty of reasons to give the game a go. Just try not to get too angry at the underwater controls.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Far Cry 6 review — Rage against la máquina

Far Cry 6, the latest offering in the franchise, is almost here. It’s releasing tomorrow via Ubisoft’s official store and the Epic Games Store. It’s an action-packed extravaganza set in the Caribbean where you play as a guerrilla leader to thwart the ambitions of a ruthless dictator. While Far Cry...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Far Cry 6 guide: How to unlock Ultimate Pack bonuses

Far Cry 6‘s base game already offers a plethora of content and activities that will last you many hours. Still, if you feel like spending extra, you could get more goodies by grabbing the Ultimate Edition. Here’s our Far Cry 6 guide to help you unlock the Ultimate Pack bonuses.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Far Cry 6 guide: How to unlock and use the Wingsuit

You can rain death from above while using a parachute in Far Cry 6. Unfortunately, trying to glide from one area to the next can also take a while. But, there’s an even faster method. Here’s our Far Cry 6 guide to help you unlock and use the Wingsuit. Note:...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Far Cry 6 Guapo amigo guide: How to get the crocodile companion

Guapo is one of the amigos that you can have in Far Cry 6. This crocodile companion is extremely tough and fierce, able to withstand damage and rip apart your foes’ limbs. Here’s our Far Cry 6 Guapo amigo guide to help you obtain this crocodile companion. Note: For more...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Far Cry 6 guide: How to get the Avispa Buzzer (Resolver)

The Avispa Buzzer (Resolver) is one of the coolest vehicles that you can acquire in Far Cry 6. That’s because it’s a hovercraft and helicopter hybrid. You can use it to sail the seas or fly high up in the air. Here’s our Far Cry 6 guide to help you get the Avispa Buzzer (Resolver) vehicle.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Fortnitemares 2021 brings scares and skins for Fortnite throughout October

The winter season is easily the best time of year. Not only does it cool off significantly, it also includes my favorite holidays. It starts off with Halloween, a time in which people hang up paper bats and dress like nurses. Of course, dressing up and going out in this, the year of our lord 2021, isn’t easy or even all that recommended. So, it’s probably best to keep sitting around inside and dress up in a game. That’s likely the crux behind Fortnitemares 2021, which brings spooky skins to Fortnite throughout the month.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Far Cry 6 guide: The best weapons and attachment mods

Far Cry 6 has plenty of weapons that you can add to your arsenal. You’ve even got Resolver variants that are more akin to makeshift firearms than normal guns. Still, you’re bound to wonder which armaments are ideal. Here’s our Far Cry 6 guide to help you with the best weapons and attachment mods.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Far Cry 6 guide: Where to find uranium for Supremo and Resolver

The Supremo is the ultimate gadget that you can use throughout your Far Cry 6 journey. Likewise, you’ll have access to Resolver weapons, makeshift firearms that pack a punch. There are multiple variants that require a particular resource. Here’s our Far Cry 6 guide to help you find depleted uranium for the Supremo and Resolver weapons.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy