The Last Friend review — Barking up the right tree

I love 3D platformers a little too much. The genre is mostly dead and, hell, when we do get games, the controls aren’t always there. I got to get an early look at Demon Turf though, and I am more than happy to say that the controls are phenomenal. I poked around the game’s first world and hub and have been getting a pretty good feel for it. It’s aiming to come out later this year and, if you’re in the market for the next big 3D platformer, I think you may be quite pleased with what these sprites are up to.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO