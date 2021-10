FIFA 22 has been in my PS5 library for a week now, giving me time with a good chunk of its single-player and multiplayer offerings including Ultimate Team, Pro Clubs, and its Career mode. However, after struggling to find players for its improved Volta street football mode, thus being unable to experience the extent of the changes made to one of the series’ newest additions, I’m not able to yet give our final scored verdict of EA’s latest football sim. Still, despite Volta clearly not being the most popular mode right out of the gate, the rest of this package is shaping up to feature some of FIFA’s finest on-the-pitch footwork yet, even if it isn’t exactly a giant leap forward for the series.

