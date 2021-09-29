YouTube Pledges to Block all Anti-Vaccine Content
YouTube has announced it will block all anti-vaccine content on its platform, expanding beyond COVID-19. The video-sharing site outlined its updated medical misinformation policy in a blog post published earlier today. This includes content that alleges approved vaccines cause chronic health effects, such as autism, cancer or infertility, that they do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease or that substances in vaccines can track those who receive them.www.infosecurity-magazine.com
