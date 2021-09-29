CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levie, Keen explain plans behind new incubation lab

By Jeff Weinstein
Hotels Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHotel veteran Michael Levie, who has stepped back from his day-to-day role as COO of CitizenM, and Bangkok-based branding strategist David Keen have created KUBE Ventures as an incubation lab for hospitality start-ups to drive and create fundamental change, emphasizing technology, operations and human resources. To empower new ideas, KUBE Circle brings together industry leaders to create a global think tank for knowledge sharing, education and networking. It will also be its own catalyst of start-ups. KUBE Conscience, an appointed board to measure the values and potential of each entity, will act as a moral gateway for the lab. HOTELS…

