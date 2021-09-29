All asset classes aren’t created equal

Unlike men, not all hotels are created equal. Each has its own location; own employees; own owner; own operator; own aesthetic; own nuance; own je ne sais quoi. And though all hotels aren’t the same, the pandemic spared none, but its impact was felt differently across asset classes. In other shocks to the system—9/11, The Great Recession—it’s city-center luxury hotels with heavy reliance on corporate business that are most adversely affected at the jump. Contributed by David Eisen, HotStats Luxury hotels are often the domicile of well-heeled customers—the C-suite in town for an important meeting. It’s no surprise, then, that…